Analyst Ranks Lions' 2025 Defense Among Best in NFL
The Detroit Lions closed out the 2024 season as one of the top-10 scoring defenses in the NFL. In fact, they finished with the No. 7 defense based on points allowed (20.1/game).
And when you look at the Lions’ “true scoring defense,” which disregards scores yielded by the offense (pick-sixes, safeties, etc.) and special teams (return touchdowns), you'll find that the team's defense finished No. 8 in points allowed (19.6).
The Lions return a variety of key players from last year's unit, including Pro Bowlers Brian Branch and Aidan Hutchinson and All-Pro Kerby Joseph. Additionally, the organization used its first-round pick this past April on interior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and inked cornerback D.J. Reed to a free-agent deal.
However, Detroit will be without its defensive play-caller from a season ago: Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who served as the Lions’ defensive coordinator from 2021-2024, departed the organization this offseason to become the head coach of the N.Y. Jets. To fill the void, the Lions tabbed Kelvin Sheppard, who was the team's linebackers coach from 2022-2024.
With all that said, will Dan Campbell's squad have a top-10 true scoring defense once again in 2025? NFL.com's Gennaro Filice believes so.
Filice, who recently ranked the top-10 units in the league, placed the Lions at No. 6. He believes the Sheppard-led unit's strengths are up the middle, calling the defense “as stout a unit as you’ll find up the spine, starting with a deep group at defensive tackle.”
He also is a fan of Detroit's linebackers group, spearheaded by Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes. Plus, he credited the Lions with the “best safety duo in the game today: Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.”
As for the defense's weaknesses, Filice started with the EDGE position. He labeled it as an area of concern because of Hutchinson's injury past and the lack of depth at the position behind him.
The NFL.com written content deputy editor is most concerned, though, about the transition from Glenn to Sheppard.
“The biggest question of all, though, could be the man in charge,” Filice expressed. “Aaron Glenn is gone, having taken the Jets’ head-coaching job in January. Dan Campbell’s right-hand man did an admirable job last season with a defense that was absolutely ravaged by injuries. Kelvin Sheppard was internally promoted to coordinator, and the franchise has high hopes for the 37-year-old former player, but this is the first time he’s run a defense. Hope he has better injury luck.”
Of the five teams with defenses ranked ahead of the Lions, only the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 2) also hail from the NFC. Meanwhile, Filice projects the Denver Broncos to finish with the league's No. 1 true scoring defense.