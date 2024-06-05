Anzalone: Lions' Defense Can Be More 'Aggressive'
Coming off the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions knew they had a glaring need at cornerback, and they addressed the position in a significant fashion this offseason.
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes started his busy offseason by trading for veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III and inking former Raiders defensive back Amik Robertson to a free-agent deal. Then, the fourth-year GM followed that up by doubling up on cornerbacks in this past April’s NFL Draft. He selected Alabama’s Terrion Arnold in the first round and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round.
And, the early returns have been positive. Most notably, Arnold, while going head-to-head with Detroit’s top receivers, has shown flashes of being a No. 1 cornerback.
Alex Anzalone has certainly taken notice, and believes that the team’s vastly improved cornerbacks room will have a positive effect on him and his linebacker counterparts this season.
“I mean, I know already playbook-wise, it’s changed a little bit, just because of the new faces and who the organization and staff believe that we have in the back-end. We’re able to do a few different things as far as relying on them to just cover their guy, and as linebackers, we can play a little bit more aggressive,” Anzalone told reporters Tuesday on day one of minicamp. “You know, you can match a little bit more, and that’s when you make more plays in the pass game. You know, as a linebacker, it helps, and it’s good for the defense overall.”
Anzalone, a team captain for the Lions each of the past three seasons, has become the veteran anchor of Detroit’s defense. Since joining the organization in 2021, he’s embraced the role of a mentor, and has provided guidance to several of the team’s younger players, including fellow linebacker Jack Campbell.
Campbell, a rookie a season ago, definitely went through his fair share of growing pains in 2023. Yet, he still managed to secure 95 total tackles, including five for loss, three quarterback hits and two sacks while playing in a full season’s worth of games.
Throughout the course of Detroit’s offseason program, Anzalone has witnessed a more confident and “comfortable” Campbell.
“I think he’s built off of what he did at the tail-end of last year,” Anzalone said of the second-year linebacker. “I think he’s more comfortable with the play-calls, and going into year two, you’re not as panicky, as far as what do I do and am I doing the right thing. You can play a little bit more football, and as a linebacker, that’s the most important thing, is just to be able to know what you’re doing like the back of your hand and just flow within the game.”
Anzalone played an integral role in the Lions’ banner campaign in 2023. It was a season in which Detroit captured its first division crown in 30 years and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years.
As a result of all that success, expectations are sky high in the Motor City entering the upcoming season. In fact, an increasing number of individuals – both fans and pundits – believe that it’s “Super Bowl-or-bust” for Dan Campbell’s team in 2024.
Anzalone is well aware of all the outside noise, but doesn’t let it bother him. The eighth-year linebacker is much more worried about him and his teammates making continuous strides.
“You have to just focus on each day getting better, and as a defense, we have a lot to get better at and as a team, too,” the veteran linebacker expressed. “So, I think that we’re starting back to ground zero, and nothing we really did last year matters. So, you know, that’s kind of the hard part of going out like we did. You know, you’re going back to square one. We just have to focus on one game at a time when we get to that point. But, right now, we have to just focus on continually getting better every day.”
One factor that should allow the Lions to more easily carry over their success from last season is the continuity among their coaching staff.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, both of whom conducted interviews for head coaching jobs this offseason, are set to enter their third full season in their respective posts. Meanwhile, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp is headed into his fourth campaign with Detroit.
Additionally, Campbell is now in his fourth year as Lions head coach.
“I think the continuity is huge, especially from the coordinator perspective,” Anzalone said. “You hear guys going through like five coordinators in six years. Obviously on the offense, it helps a ton, and defensively, it’s very similar terminology. Obviously, things evolve as a defense grows and players change out. But, it’s definitely a good thing, and having a good teacher around to continually teach you is the best thing for a player.”