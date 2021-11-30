Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Report: Kicker Austin Seibert Out Indefinitely After Surgery

    The Lions will likely not have the services of kicker Austin Seibert for the foreseeable future.
    Author:

    For the past two weeks, the Detroit Lions have used two different kickers to handle the kicking duties, after Ryan Santoso was released and Austin Seibert was sent to the injured reserve list. 

    According to a report from "kickercentral", Seibert underwent successful surgery on his adductors and is out indefinitely. 

    Santoso was released soon after badly missing the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    The Lions decided to sign both Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad and rookie Riley Patterson to the 53-man active roster. 

    Rosas got the start against the Browns, while Patterson saw kicking duties against the Chicago Bears in his NFL debut. 

    Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp told reporters following the signings that he did a lot of scouting on Patterson when he was playing collegiately at Memphis. Fipp noted that he considered Patterson among the best kickers available. 

    Patterson, 22, was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad, but was inactive in the Lions' loss to the Browns.

    Seibert, who also missed time due to COVID-19, was 10-for-12 on the season.

    seibert5
