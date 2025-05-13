Baltimore Ravens Listed as Lions' Toughest 2025 Opponent
The Detroit Lions, coming off a franchise-best 15-2 campaign and a second straight NFC North division title, will face one of the league's strongest schedules this upcoming season.
In fact, the Lions possess the third-toughest schedule in all of football based on their opponents’ projected win totals for 2025. This projection comes courtesy of Sharp Football Analysis, a popular analytics site run by NFL writer Warren Sharp.
Per Sharp, only the Cleveland Browns (second toughest) and the N.Y. Giants (toughest) are projected to have tougher schedules than Dan Campbell's squad in 2025.
A large reason why the Lions’ schedule won't be easy is their road slate of games.
Eight of Detroit's nine road opponents, in fact, posted winning records last season. The only team that did not was the Chicago Bears (5-12), which are expected to be one of the NFL's most improved squads in ‘25.
Those nine organizations also combined to amass 102 victories in 2024, good for an average of 11 wins per team.
Additionally, seven of Detroit's nine road foes qualified for the postseason a season ago. This includes the Baltimore Ravens (12-5), led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center.
The Lions’ road tilt with the two-time reigning AFC North champions has been labeled by Pro Football & Sports Network as “the toughest game” on Detroit's 2025 schedule.
As PFSN's Kyle Soppe writes, “The Lions proved last season that they are capable of scoring with anyone and at full health, this team has a real chance to sit atop our power rankings. One of the teams that will challenge for that title is the Ravens, a team that Detroit will have to travel to play during the 2025 regular season.
This version of Dan Campbell’s club can score anywhere, but during the Jared Goff era, the scoring splits (29.8 PPG indoors; 22.3 PPG outdoors) are something they will need to overcome to win at the level that most of us think is possible.”
Mobile quarterbacks, like Jackson, have been the kryptonite for Detroit’s defense in recent memory.
Jackson has a 2-0 career record vs. the Lions. And in his last outing against Detroit in 2023, he completed 21-of-27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 36 yards and another score in Baltimore's 38-6 rout of Campbell & Co. at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens hold a 6-1 all-time record against the Lions. Detroit's last victory against Baltimore came in 2005, when Joey Harrington was the Lions’ starting passer and Steve Mariucci was roaming the sidelines.
The NFL's official schedule release for the 2025 season will be televised Wednesday at 8 p.m. (EST) on both NFL Network and ESPN.