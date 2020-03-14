AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Barry Sanders Bets on Lions Winning Lombardi Trophy

John Maakaron

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was on hand for the opening of the MotorCity Casino sports book and made two futures bets on local teams. 

Sanders plunked down $20 on both the Tigers and Lions to win their respective championships. 

At 500-1 and 66-1 odds respectively, he likely isn't going to see a return on his investment anytime soon.

MotorCity's sports book features 67 televisions and 54 self-service kiosks for those eager to make wagers.

In December 2019, Michigan passed laws in order to facilitate the legalization of sports betting within the state. 

Live betting began at the two other Detroit casinos Wednesday, March 11, while online and mobile wagering are expected to be available in 12 months. 

For two decades, we have been committed to reimagining the guest experience -- consistently raising the bar with innovative entertainment, world-class luxury hotel accommodations and high energy gaming activities,” MotorCity Casino President Bruce Dall said in a statement.

“This relationship takes it to the next level. With FanDuel, our guests will be able to engage with their favorite sports in a dynamic new way at Detroit’s only locally-owned and operated casino.”

Unfortunately, with the sports world being paused due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sanders likely isn't making new bets. 

According to a statement from MGM Resorts, any patron who bet on canceled games at MGM are entitled to full refunds. 

If a bet was placed on a cancelled game, bring the betting slip back for a full refund, according to MGM. Refunds can also be redeemed by mail. Instructions are commonly found on the back of betting slips. 

Related

Who's the Lions Dream Free Agent?

Lions Have Released RT Rick Wagner

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Good bye $40

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mock Draft: Lions Trade Darius Slay and Secure Two First-Round Picks

Detroit trades CB Darius Slay to the Bills for a third-round pick, secure two first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Fans React to Damon "Snacks" Harrison Twitter Thread

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison says Detroit Lions were not a good fit for him

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Who's the Detroit Lions Dream Free Agent?

Logan Lamorandier and John Maakaron host the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could CB Bradley Roby Be a Real Possibility for Lions?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not CB Bradley Roby could be a free-agent target for the Lions this offseason

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Report: Lions Have Released Rick Wagner

Lions release veteran right tackle Rick Wagner. Read who his replacement could be on Detroit's offensive line

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Clemson S K'Von Wallace Would Upgrade Lions Secondary

Read how safety K'Von Wallace would upgrade the Lions secondary

Logan Lamorandier

Could DT Neville Gallimore Be Lions' Second-Round Pick?

Our Vito Chirco opines on whether or not former Oklahoma interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore could be Lions' second-round selection

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

Lions appear to be operating like normal as scouts, personnel travel to pro days

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Release Statement on Coronavirus

Amid concerns, Lions release statement regarding COVID-19

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

broncofan55555