Barry Sanders Bets on Lions Winning Lombardi Trophy

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was on hand for the opening of the MotorCity Casino sports book and made two futures bets on local teams.

Sanders plunked down $20 on both the Tigers and Lions to win their respective championships.

At 500-1 and 66-1 odds respectively, he likely isn't going to see a return on his investment anytime soon.

MotorCity's sports book features 67 televisions and 54 self-service kiosks for those eager to make wagers.

In December 2019, Michigan passed laws in order to facilitate the legalization of sports betting within the state.

Live betting began at the two other Detroit casinos Wednesday, March 11, while online and mobile wagering are expected to be available in 12 months.

For two decades, we have been committed to reimagining the guest experience -- consistently raising the bar with innovative entertainment, world-class luxury hotel accommodations and high energy gaming activities,” MotorCity Casino President Bruce Dall said in a statement.

“This relationship takes it to the next level. With FanDuel, our guests will be able to engage with their favorite sports in a dynamic new way at Detroit’s only locally-owned and operated casino.”

Unfortunately, with the sports world being paused due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sanders likely isn't making new bets.

According to a statement from MGM Resorts, any patron who bet on canceled games at MGM are entitled to full refunds.

If a bet was placed on a cancelled game, bring the betting slip back for a full refund, according to MGM. Refunds can also be redeemed by mail. Instructions are commonly found on the back of betting slips.

