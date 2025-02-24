Barry Sanders: Dan Campbell Has 'Changed the Game'
Detroit Lions fourth-year coach Dan Campbell has become one of the most renowned coaches in the league for his aggressiveness when it comes to decision making.
Campbell has been at the forefront of a change in the game, as his teams are known to push the envelope and go for it on fourth downs. In critical situations, he maintains a belief in both his offense to get the job done and his defense to come through if unable to convert.
Over the last four seasons, Campbell and the Lions set a new NFL record for fourth down conversion attempts with 151. In that time span, they have converted 55.6 percent of the time.
This shift in styles for the organization has caught the eye of many, including Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Speaking on the 'Green Light Podcast' hosted by former NFL standout Chris Long, Sanders explained that this style has been one of the Lions' biggest reasons for success.
Additionally, with more teams being aggressive in these situations with an analytic focus, Sanders believes Campbell has pioneered this style of thinking.
“That’s where it starts. You’ve seen just how coach Campbell has changed the game. The amount of chances he’s willing to take, he’s changed the game," Sanders said. "Really, it just feeds on itself because now the players understand when they get in certain situation, it’s not even a second thought. That does develop that culture and confidence. It certainly adds a great benefit to that offense because I’m pretty sure over the last few years, the defenses are thinking, ‘Will they go for it in this case?’ And the Lions are saying, ‘No, we’re definitely going to go for it.’”
This approach is not the sole reason for Detroit's ascent from perennial loser to championship contender, but the way of thinking has played a big part. There is an unbridled confidence within the group to convert in big moments.
This collective belief has bred confidence within the organization, and the Lions have enjoyed an unprecedented level of winning over the last two seasons as a result.
“Coming from where the Lions were five, six years ago, you understand that, yes, in order to change the conversation, you had to take great risks," Sanders explained. "You couldn’t necessarily do the same thing everybody else is doing. They have the players to do it. They’ve got the belief instilled by coach Campbell, and they’ve been able to execute.”
Retirement talk
Sanders stunned Lions fans with his decision to walk away from the game after 10 seasons. The Hall of Fame running back has spoken previously about losing his desire to compete at a high level, and the struggles of the organization have been believed to have played a big factor.
Speaking with Long, Sanders shed some insight on his decision. He explained that it was a more gradual decision, and that he believes he could've played two or three more solid seasons in the NFL.
“I still felt good. I felt like I probably wasn’t as fast or jittery at year 10, but I felt like maybe I was a smarter runner, more patient. I knew the game a little better," Sanders said. "Conditioning-wise, I think I was better conditioned or just knew how to get there than in year one or two. I just think over that last year or two, feeling like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can go for it and stay in the game and do all the little things to stay on top and really have a purpose, have a real chance to win.’”