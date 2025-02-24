Predicting Lions Free Agent Contract for OL Dan Skipper
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has become one of the most popular players on the 53-man active roster.
Standing in front of the media after a disappointing playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, the veteran lineman was candid and honest about having to hear the opponent cheering and celebrating in such close proximity.
Detroit's locker room is directly next to the opponents road locker room, so players could hear the reverberations of the celebration happening on the other side of the wall.
"I think we all, we make memories of things that you can use during those days of training camp, and this is definitely an audible memory that I'll remember," Skipper told reporters. "Last year it was seeing all the confetti and this year it's hearing this for, what are we, an hour after the game? It sucks."
Head coach Dan Campbell expressed Skipper is just the type of player every team needs in their locker room.
"He's tough, he's smart, he's gritty, he's got hands, he's a finisher," Campbell explained. "I mean, you name it. He just fits everything that we're about. There's something about this guy that you just want this guy around."
During training camp prior to the start of the 2024 season, Skipper and linebacker Derrick Barnes waged physical battles that became very heated, sparking many skirmishes at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
"He's the guy that every couple of weeks was going to get in a fight during training camp," former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "Once we got him on the roster, we knew we wanted to get him out on the field, because we know what he's going to bring to the table."
Skipper played in every game this season for Detroit, earning five starts and playing predominately as a jumbo blocker. He had modest production, earning a 57.6 pass blocking grade and a 49.5 run blocking grade in 2024. The Arkansas product also caught a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.
In just a few short months, the team will gather again for OTAs. The 30-year-old is hoping for another opportunity to play in Motown, for a team he has repeatedly battled to try and earn and keep a roster spot.
"It sucks cause next thing up is OTAs," Skipper expressed. "Like, (expletive). I don't know that it's hit yet. It just (expletive) sucks. That's kind of the only thing I can put into words right now is where we're at."
Due to his work ethic and popularity, it would not be surprising if the Lions offered the veteran lineman a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension.