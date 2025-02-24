49ers CB Listed as Potential Lions Free Agent Target
The Detroit Lions are expected to have competition for several of their key free agents this offseason.
Veteran Carlton Davis could be coveted by several other NFL teams, as not many versatile cornerbacks who have the ability to limit the opposition's top offensive weapon become available for teams to sign.
The 28-year-old defensive back had a successful first season in Motown after being traded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC North leader.
He appeared in 13 games before suffering a season-ending jaw injury and recorded two interceptions along with 56 total tackles.
If Davis departs, there are a handful of veterans available defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard could covet to play next to second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold
USA Today recently predicted one free agent target for every NFL franchise. San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward was the selection for the Lions.
As writer Jacob Camenker explained, "Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson figure to be two of the Lions' top three cornerbacks in 2025, but they may need to replace Carlton Davis if he doesn't return in free agency. Ward is coming off a down year but was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 after logging five interceptions and a league-best 23 pass defenses. Ward would bring a hard-nosed physicality to the cornerback position that would quickly endear him to Dan Campbell, so this marriage could certainly work."
Ward was limited to 12 games in 2024 and did not record an interception, but had six combined in the two years prior.
Spotrac currently projects Davis to secure a three-year, $41.3 million contract from a potential suitor.
In his career, Davis has amassed $49.9 million in career earnings, but he has never played in more than 14 games in a single season.
The former Super Bowl champion missed Detroit's final three regular season games and their postseason contest against the Commanders after he suffered a broken jaw against the Bills on Thanksgiving.