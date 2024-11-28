Bears-Lions Key Matchup: Jaylon Johnson vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Lions will look to get off the schneid on Thanksgiving when they take the field Thursday against the Chicago Bears.
Detroit, which hasn't won on the holiday since 2016, is looking to notch its ninth straight victory of the season. Meanwhile, Chicago, led under center by rookie passer Caleb Williams, is looking to put an end to its five-game losing streak.
If the Bears are able to pull off the upset victory, expect Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson to play a key role.
Johnson, a second-team All-Pro selection a season ago, has had a decent start to his 2024 campaign. Through 11 games, he's recorded two interceptions, six passes defensed and 30 total tackles, including four for loss. Plus, he's allowed a passer rating of 69.3 on passes thrown his way, and has earned a 63.8 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, including a 68.3 PFF overall mark.
On Thursday, he'll likely be tasked with a healthy amount of one-on-one reps with Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown, who is on pace for a third straight 100-plus catch, 1,100-yard receiving campaign, has amassed 71 catches for 747 yards and nine touchdowns through 11 games this season.
The fourth-year pro has also caught a career-best 83.5 percent of his passes, and had a stretch of eight consecutive games with a touchdown catch (Weeks 3-11). This eight-game stretch was capped off by an 11-catch and 161-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
St. Brown is dealing with a knee injury headed into Detroit's Thanksgiving Day clash with Chicago. Yet, he's still expected to be ready to contribute in a big fashion against the NFC North's present cellar dwellers. And, there's a chance he also returns punts on Thursday, in place of the injured Kalif Raymond.
Raymond was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a foot injury, which he suffered in the Lions’ Week 12 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit added Maurice Alexander to the active roster Wednesday, and he seems to be the likely choice at punt returner.
“I think scoring a punt return is probably one of the best feelings ever,” St. Brown told reporters earlier this week. “Back in high school, I did returns, and I scored a few in high school. And, that was always the most fun. I’ve seen Kalif, he’s returned a few, and the joy that he has is just amazing. To return a punt would be definitely a big accomplishment in my career.”
I won't go so far as to say that St. Brown's going to have a big day as a punt returner Thursday. But, I do believe he'll produce a solid outing as a pass-catcher. I'm predicting he'll end up with six catches, 69 yards and a touchdown in a Lions victory.