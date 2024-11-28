Predictions: Bears-Lions
The Detroit Lions are looking for a 10th straight win. To do so, they'd have to break their seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving.
Detroit has the chance to batter the Bears defense with their run game. While David Montgomery is questionable, Jahmyr Gibbs gives them a feature back who allows them to lighten the load on Montgomery without missing a beat.
Though the Lions are banged up, their key pieces are still in place. They've overcome plenty of injuries before, and it's hard to see them falling at the hands of a divisional opponent when they've found ways to win big games throughout the year, regardless of injuries or other circumstances.
Gibbs breaks a big run early, and the Lions thwart a late Bears threat with a long touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams.
Lions 31, Bears 16
The Lions will look to notch their first win on Thanksgiving since 2016 when they take on the Chicago Bears Thursday at Ford Field.
Detroit is a bit banged up, and will be without starters Carlton Davis (knee/thumb) and Taylor Decker (knee) for this Week 13 matchup. Yet, I still believe Dan Campbell's squad will handle Chicago – losers of five in a row – relatively easily.
Jahmyr Gibbs continues his solid stretch of play, rushes for at least one touchdown and helps the Lions get off the schneid on Thanksgiving.
Lions 31, Bears 21
Thanksgiving is here and so are the Detroit Lions, which will face off against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears.
The 4-7 Bears are losers of their last five games and don't particularly scare me. Caleb Williams is good but not great.
Looking at the Lions, they haven't won a Thanksgiving day matchup in awhile, but I think that changes on Thursday.
Detroit currently sits at 10-1, and has remained one of the top teams in the NFL.
In order to get the job done, the Lions will need to play smart and come out of the gates strong. If they do that, it won't be close.
Either way, I'll be thankful for a big Lions victory on Thanksgiving.
Lions 35, Bears 14
The Lions are dealing with a couple of key injuries to Carlton Davis and Taylor Decker that will keep them out of this Week 13 contest.
Chicago has experienced some tough losses, and this one could be the most stinging loss of its disappointing season.
Detroit may struggle early to find its rhythm on offense. But, once the game hits the second half, Ben Johnson's offense will find answers, and a plethora of weapons will find the end zone, including Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Detroit wins a hard-fought, Thanksgiving Day Classic Game for their 10th straight win.
Lions 27, Bears 24