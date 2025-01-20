Report: Chicago Bears to Hire Lions OC Ben Johnson as Head Coach
The Detroit Lions will need a new offensive coordinator in 2025.
Ben Johnson, who held the role since 2022 and has been with the Lions' organization since 2019, is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He replaces Matt Ebeflus, who was fired late in the 2024 regular season.
He will inherit an offense led by 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams amongst other talented pieces. Johnson is flying to Chicago with parameters of a contract reportedly in place already.
Johnson has had a superb run over the last three years as the team's offensive coordinator. In 2024, the Lions ranked first in the league in scoring and second in yards per game. He became known for unqiue play designs and a series of trick plays that the Lions employed throughout the season.
In 2024, Johnson oversaw an offense that scored 70 regular season touchdowns and had five players go over 1,000 all-purpose yards in quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Johnson's scheme fit Goff's quarterbacking style perfectly, as he revived his career and played at a high level over the last three seasons.
On Monday, speaking before the news of Johnson's departure officially broke, Dan Campbell said that Goff would have plenty of input on the next coordinator hire.
Possible internal candidates to replace Johnson include assistant head coach/running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and offensive line coach Hank Fraley.
Engstrand is a popular potential option because of how closely he's worked with Johnson over the last three years. Fraley has had a hand in helping design the run game, and he, Montgomery, Engstrand and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El have all warranted coordinator interest elsewhere over the last two seasons.