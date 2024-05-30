Ben Johnson: I Wanted 'Sunshine' a Little Longer
For Ben Johnson, a pivotal decision was made in a moment of thought.
After the Detroit Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game in January, Johnson and other members of the organization boarded the team plane in preparation for the flight home.
Once seated, Johnson's mind drifted back to his first season under head coach Dan Campbell and an analogy that he had made when the team was struggling early in his tenure.
Campbell likened the team's journey to a trip on the ocean, and early in his tenure the team was hitting obstacles in the Arctic. Three years later, though the team had lost in the NFC Championship game, Johnson was beginning to see the sunshine of the hypothetical Caribbean.
As a result, Johnson spurned head coaching opportunities to remain on the journey with the Lions.
"The story of my career has been living in that Arctic for a lot," Johnson said. "That was the second time I'd been in the playoffs, the first time I'd experienced winning games in the playoffs. I think when it boils down to it, I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer. That's really what it comes down to for me. I like the sunshine, I like what we've built here, starting with ownership, the GM on down. We have a great group of guys in the locker room, and I want to reap the rewards with them a little bit longer."
Detroit's offensive coordinator was candid about his decision to return and pass on available opportunities this offseason. Johnson cited the short longevity of many jobs in the NFL and the uncertainty that comes with being an NFL head coach.
Additionally, he added that he would want to be a play-calling head coach with his affinity for the role that he has in Detroit. With these standards in mind, Johnson can afford to be patient for the right opportunity.
With the comfort and potential for long-term success that Detroit offers, Johnson admitted that he is hesitant to leave what has become an ideal situation.
"If I get the opportunity to go down that road, it's about, how do I get to that second contract? How do I set myself up? The stars need to align," Johnson explained. "I'm not gonna do it just to do it. I love what I'm doing right now, love it. I love where I'm at, my family loves where we're at, love the people that we're doing it with. I'm not willing to go down the other path yet unless I feel really good about how it's gonna unfold."
The Lions' coordinators have become some of the longest-tenured at their respective positions. As a result, the organization has unprecedented continuity that allows for easy installs and natural chemistry across the board.
Campbell has routinely praised his coordinators and did so again Thursday, stating that both Johnson and Aaron Glenn are ready to be head coaches. The head coach acknowledged how well Johnson handled his offseason situation and added that he wasn't surprised by the decision to return.
“Ben’s always really done a good job of, no matter what he’s in, he can see things for what they are now but he can also look out and say, ‘What is this a year from now? Two years from now?’ What does this really mean? Is this good? Is it not good? Is it the best thing for me, for my family?’ He’s always been able to, he can lay it out and look at a process to it," Campbell said. "So I think, am I surprised? No. But I wouldn’t have been surprised had he taken one too.
"I just think he’s very much like, man, I think it feels like it’s a good opportunity here and he wants to make the most of it. And if something else comes about, it needs to be right. And I appreciate that about him, not everybody would do that. I think it’s also a little bit of living in the moment. I think he enjoys it here, I know the family enjoys it here with a group of guys that he really respects and loves to be around, coaches, players. It’s a good vibe right now, so why not live it to the fullest and then the next thing will be the next thing.”