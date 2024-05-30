Dan Campbell Does Not Expect Negative Pressure to Impact LaPorta
The Detroit Lions got a banner rookie campaign from tight end Sam LaPorta.
The Iowa product set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end and proved to be a force while working as quarterback Jared Goff's security blanket. After a season in which he logged 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 scores, he is facing high expectations for his second NFL campaign.
However, head coach Dan Campbell is hoping that the pressure of added expectations doesn't wear on the talented tight end. The fourth-year coach offered insight on LaPorta's mindset and added that he doesn't expect the talented pass-catcher to be worn down by added pressure.
“I guess that comes with every individual. I would hope that’s not negative pressure that would enter his brain," Campbell said. "Just knowing him, per say, just because he may not have the same production as he did this past year, doesn’t mean that he’s not gonna help us win or that he’s not gonna be satisfied."
With the amount of talent on the Lions' offense, Campbell indicated that a slower second season for LaPorta could simply be a product of the ball going elsewhere throughout the year.
"Some of that could just because there aren’t the targets," Campbell stated. "What if some of those targets go to Jamo? Or more go to Saint or Gibbs or Montgomery? Brock Wright? So you just don’t know. For him, I think it’s just about, ‘Whatever job you ask me to do, as long as I’m doing it the best I can do and helping this team win,’ I think he’s gonna be pretty satisfied with that. I don’t see him getting caught up in the numbers of the production relative to what he did the year before.”
Alterations to schedule
There have been plenty of reports regarding potential alterations to the NFL schedule in recent months. Speculation about adding a game to the regular season schedule continues to run rampant, and a report earlier in the week indicated that the offseason schedule could also take on a new look.
While Campbell didn't have a firm opinion on either matter, he noted the importance of preseason games on the development of young players.
If the league were to shift to an 18-game regular season schedule, it would likely come at the expense of a preseason contest.
“Not really. The hard thing is, man, that’s another game," Campbell said. "But yet, if you reduce a preseason game, you’ve got all these young guys that you’re trying to develop and you’ve got to have them every year. You look at what we were able to do with some of our young guys last year and how important they were to us winning, but man, there’s a process to it. And so, if you don’t get them developed or get them enough reps to where they help you, that’s the only thing. That’s what you lose. There again, we’ll make it work. It’s a long season right now and we’ll make it work either way.”