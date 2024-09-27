Ben Johnson: Jameson Williams Effect Is Noticeable
It took time, but the Detroit Lions are starting to see the impact Jameson Williams can have on opposing defenses.
After posting 25 catches total over his first two seasons, which were limited due to an injury suffered in college and a suspension, Williams has notched 11 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown through three games in 2024.
As a result, defenses are paying more attention to slowing him down. Detroit is hoping that extra attention devoted to Williams will open up other options, be it in the pass game or on the ground.
The team's yards per pass attempt is down from a season ago, but offensive coordinator Ben Johnson pointed out that this is the result of teams devoting attention to preventing Williams from beating them deep.
“It’s a small sample size so far, so I don’t want to go too far down that road, but I will say the Jameson affect is starting to play out already," Johnson said. "We hit a big play in the first game, and a big play to him in the second game. Last week, you could tell early in that game that they weren’t going to allow him get over the top. So we’ll see if that trend continues."
The Lions have a deep array of talent at the skill positions. If teams continue to play shell defenses with two high safeties, then Johnson admitted the team is content to run the ball effectively down the field.
"I think our combination of run game slash vertical threats is a little bit unique," Johnson explained. "If we can run the ball versus two-high (safeties) like we have done the first three games, then it’s gonna be challenging for teams to be patient enough. It’ll be death by paper cuts, and we’re willing to play that game if need be. I can’t speak for every team so far, but I do know L.A. was more of a shell operation, they wanted to play two-high. Tampa was more single-high operation, so that’s why we were a little more pass-heavy early in that game. So each week, for us, has been a different story.”
Frank Ragnow's toughness
The Lions will be without their starting center for their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Frank Ragnow played every snap in Sunday's win over Arizona despite suffering a partially torn pec.
Though the injury is not expected to be a long-term setback, Ragnow is forced to miss this week as a result. The Arkansas product has carved out a reputation for his ability to overcome injuries and play through significant ailments, which has drawn praise from many across the league.
"Frank is incredible, man," Johnson said. " He's one of the, he's the 'Last of the Mohicans' if you will. I mean, he's one of the few and far between, because they just don't make them like him any more. A tough guy, and we'll certainly be ready to get him back."
Second half struggles
The Lions struggled offensively throughout the second half of their win over Arizona and were shutout over the final two quarters.
After a strong start that saw the team begin the game with two consecutive touchdown drives, the Lions sputtered in their efforts to add to their lead in the final two quarters of action.
Johnson offered an explanation as to why, as well as noting that being more opportunistic is part of the team's emphasis heading into Monday's game.
"Obviously, the second half didn't go quite the way we wanted to in terms of points," Johnson explained. "But in my mind, it was really a result of a couple guys trying to do too much or not taking what was given to them at times. That was every position group. There were plays to be had, and we didn't capitalize on things that we talked about during the week. So that's really our emphasis now going into this week."