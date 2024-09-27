Why Seahawks Have to Worry About Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown
Seattle Seahawks defenders will likely have a tough time staying in front of Amon-Ra St. Brown on Monday night.
After experiencing a slow start to his 2024 season (with just three catches and 13 yards in Week 1 against the L.A. Rams), St. Brown has seemingly morphed back into the All-Pro receiver that he was a season ago.
In the last two weeks, the 24-year-old has caught 18 balls from Lions signal-caller Jared Goff for 194 yards and a touchdown, equating to nearly 11 yards per reception (10.78 yards/catch).
Additionally, the USC product hauled in the game-deciding touchdown in Detroit's win a week ago against the Arizona Cardinals. And he also played a crucial role in the Lions’ hook-and-ladder play last week, which resulted in a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown. St. Brown caught a quick slant route three yards past the line of scrimmage, and then proceeded to toss the ball in-step to Gibbs, who raced to the end zone.
“I don’t think anyone in that stadium was ready for that, including their defense," St. Brown said of the creative play-call from Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "But, it was perfect. Ideally, you like it versus off coverage, but he was press and he kind of ran with me, which made it perfect cause the momentum switch from me tossing it to Jahmyr, I mean, it's over for the defense and Sam (LaPorta) made a great block.”
From all accounts, St. Brown is hitting his stride just in time for this Week 4 showdown with the Seahawks, a team which he recorded six receptions and 102 yards against in Week 2 of last season.
I wouldn't be surprised to see the Detroit No. 1 receiver get matched up with Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen on Monday. Woolen, in his third NFL season, has enjoyed a terrific start to the 2024 campaign. He's been targeted 11 times so far this season, and has allowed just four receptions for 31 yards and a measly 7.0 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus. For his efforts, he's received an 80.8 overall grade, including the very same coverage grade (80.8), from PFF.
It should make for an exciting head-to-head matchup in this primetime tilt between the Lions and the Seahawks.
Seattle, undoubtedly, will do everything in its power to limit the production of St. Brown during this must-see Monday Night Football clash.