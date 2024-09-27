Burning Question: Can Lions Defense Trust Josh Paschal?
The Detroit Lions' defense lost a player targeted this past offseason who was expected to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Marcus Davenport was lost for the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn triceps against the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the coaching staff are now turning to Josh Paschal to step up and take advantage of his opportunity, now that his playing time is expected to increase.
The former second-round draft pick has battled injuries, but has flashed his overall abilities to stop the run and rush the passer when given the opportunity.
“They’re two totally different people and body types," said Glenn, when asked about the similarities and differences in Paschal's pass rush style than the injured veteran. "But the one thing I do think that they’re similar, they’re both able to rush with power.
"Obviously, Davenport’s a longer guy, so he has a couple more tools he can use than Paschal, but Paschal is more squatty to the ground, so he can use his spin move and things like that to win. But they both have advantages between each other that they can go out there and be successful.”
Since being drafted in 2022, Paschal has suited up in 25 career games. He has notched 42 total tackles, including seven for loss, and three sacks.
The 24-year-old has been in remission from cancer for the last several years, and the front office valued his leadership skills and mindset during his pre-draft scouting process.
“That player’s mindset is to always grow. You just look at the things that he’s been through, you know he’s gonna go out there and put his best foot forward," said Glenn. "So, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s grown every year. The things that have been an issue with him are the injuries, which set you back. When you’re growing and you have injuries, it’s tough to continue to keep going at that level."
Glenn continued, "Hopefully, man, he can stay right where he’s at but continue to grow. When I say, ‘Where he’s at,’ where he’s playing injury free and has been able to play for us. We do know there’s growth there, so the more that he plays, the more he’s gonna grow. So, I’m excited about seeing that player go out there on a day-to-day, down-to-down and be able to improve and play for us.”
Aidan Hutchinson expressed his trust and belief Paschal is going to take advantage of his opportunity, and explained feeling Paschal was 'stylistically' similar to Davenport.
“I think stylistically they’re very similar," Hutchinson said. "They’re both willing to just absolutely throw everything in there. You see them play pullers, knocking pullers back, knocking tackles back. So that’s kind of both of their identity, I feel like. I’m excited for Josh. I think he’s been waiting for this opportunity and I think he’s gonna take advantage of it.”