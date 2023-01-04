Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future.

The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense.

Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's offense has become more efficient in the red zone and quarterback Jared Goff has played at a very high level.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think confident and comfortable is the best way to describe it. I don’t want to say it feels slower, but I think where we’re at with our offense right now, I’m so comfortable," said Goff, after the Lions soundly defeated the Bears at Soldier Field. "And so Ben (Johnson) and I are so much on the same page with every time he calls a play, I know why he’s calling it, what the reason is, what defense we’re expecting. You’re just so much ahead of where we’ve been in the past, and Ben and I are really on the same page, and it allows me to play pretty freely and pretty comfortable.”

In a recent list compiled by The Athletic, Johnson was listed among several coaches who appeared the most in readers’ suggestion box and who the writers truly believe will be strong candidates considered.

"The rapid-rising offensive coordinator has led the Lions to the fifth-most points in the league this season and resurrected quarterback Jared Goff’s career. If you want to know how valued Johnson has become, just look at the way Lions fans respond on Twitter anytime he’s mentioned as a head coaching candidate," writer Jeff Howe explained. "The 36-year-old hasn’t previously interviewed for top jobs, so he’s a little green. If the Panthers want an experienced candidate, Johnson probably won’t get a long look. But they should talk to Johnson and figure out for themselves if they believe he’s ready."

Even though Detroit's offensive coordinator does not have a significant amount of experience at his current position, he’s developed a solid reputation across the NFL due to his work coaching quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends.