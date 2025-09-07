Best Bet: David Montgomery Finds End Zone
The Detroit Lions begin their 2025 journey against an opponent that is all too familiar.
On Sunday, the Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Part of their path to victory will require a strong showing from the backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
While Gibbs is projected to handle a bigger load as he enters his third season, Montgomery will also remain a focal point in the offense as a change-of-pace back. Before an injury ended his 2024 regular season prematurely, he had amassed 775 rushing yards and was on pace for a second-straight 1,000-yard season.
Against a physical Packers defense in an outdoor game, the Lions could lean on their run game. The tandem of Gibbs and Montgomery could help Detroit immensely in its quest to set the tone in the NFC North.
Drew Ellis of Sports Betting Dime believes Montgomery will find the end zone in Sunday's game, designating the veteran as an anytime touchdown scorer for Week 1's best bet.
"All of the buzz coming into the 2025 season is about Jahmyr Gibbs, and for good reason. He’s an incredible weapon in the backfield and a threat to score at any moment," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "But, that buzz is overshadowing how effective David Montgomery has also been at getting into the end zone. Montgomery had 13 rushing TDs in 2023 and 12 last year despite missing the last three regular season games."
Key Matchup: Penei Sewell vs. Micah Parsons
Montgomery was re-signed by the Lions last year, and will remain under contract through the 2027 season. It's clear that he remains a viable option in Detroit's offense, and the team will be looking to establish its run game in the regular season opener.
As a result, Ellis believes Montgomery will get an opportunity to reach the end zone, as the Lions look to knock off their division rival.
"Montgomery is still going to be a big part of this offense and get double-digit carries. The Lions aren’t going to run the tread off Gibbs in Week 1," Ellis wrote. "Montgomery is going to get his healthy dose of carries, especially near the goal line. Monty scored in eight of his first nine games of 2023 and in the first five games of 2024. I like him to start 2025 the same way. With the longer odds, I feel this bet has the most value."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.