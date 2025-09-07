Lions-Packers Key Matchup: Penei Sewell vs. Micah Parsons
On Sunday, Detroit kicks off its 2025 campaign against the team with arguably the best chance of dethroning it atop the NFC North: the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers, a wild card playoff team a season ago (finished third in the NFC North), made multiple additions to their roster this past offseason. For starters, they added cornerback Nate Hobbs via free agency and receiver Matthew Golden via the NFL Draft.
While both were impactful moves for Green Bay, they pale in comparison to the magnitude of the franchise's trade for EDGE Micah Parsons.
Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, totaled 52.5 sacks and 112 QB hits in four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
Additionally, in his final season in Dallas, he produced 70 total pressures, and earned a 91.6 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus. It was good for the fourth-highest pass-rush mark among 210 qualified EDGE defenders.
Undoubtedly, Parsons is the definition of a difference-making pass-rusher, and his presence could very well shift the NFC North in favor of the Packers.
However, in Sunday’s clash between the divisional foes, the ex-Cowboys defender is expected to play a reduced number of snaps as he battles through a back injury. The aforementioned ailment caused him to be a limited participant in each of Green Bay’s four practices this week.
When he does take the field in the Week 1 affair, though, he’s expected to receive a healthy dose of one-on-one reps with Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell. It should make for a heavyweight matchup between two of the best players at their respective positions.
Sewell, a first-team All-Pro selection for a second straight season in 2024, allowed just one sack on 618 pass-blocking snaps, and earned an 87.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season. The aforementioned PFF grade was good for the fourth-best mark among 140 qualified tackles a season ago.
Still, there’s no denying the fact that Sewell, who has consistently graded out as a more efficient run-blocker than pass-protector, will have his hands full with Parsons.
In case you were wondering, the 2021 first-round pick’s pass-blocking grade of 74.1 last season ranked 39th among all tackles. Additionally, the Oregon product allowed 28 total pressures, placing him in the bottom-half of the league in the category.
Yet, Sewell doesn’t have to be perfect against the All-Pro. He just has to keep the game-changing pass-rusher in check, and if he does, it will go a long way toward Detroit securing the season-opening victory.
At this present juncture, I’m willing to predict that Parsons ends up with a single sack of Lions signal-caller Jared Goff Sunday.
On a separate note, it’s also paramount that the interior of the Lions’ offensive line – featuring two new starters (left guard Christian Mahogany and right guard Tate Ratledge) – comes ready to play. The middle of the line will also feature a new anchor in veteran Graham Glasgow, who takes over for Frank Ragnow as the team’s starting center.
The trio of Detroit linemen will be tasked with containing a Green Bay interior that no longer features defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was dealt to Dallas as part of the Parsons trade.
Losing Clark, who had a down year for himself in 2024, has the potential to become a significant blow for a Packers team that is lacking steady contributors among the interior of its line.
Without Clark, fourth-year pro Devonte Wyatt, who has recorded at least five sacks each of the last two seasons, is the best defender for Green Bay up front. He’ll be flanked by third-year lineman Colby Wooden, who has just one start and half a sack to his name through two NFL seasons.
Although inexperienced, I believe that Mahogany and Ratledge will be able to handle their own against Wyatt and Wooden and the rest of the Packers’ rotation of interior defensive linemen.