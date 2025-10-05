Best Bet: Jameson Williams Strikes Back
The Detroit Lions are riding a high offensively thanks to Jared Goff and company.
After struggling in the season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, Goff and the offense have found their groove in a big way. Through four games, the Lions lead the NFL in scoring as offensive coordinator John Morton has pulled all the right strings in recent weeks.
Despite their success, there are still areas where the team can continue to improve. One such area in last week's game was the difficult Goff had connecting with wide receiver Jameson Williams.
The Alabama product had a drop down the sideline, and Goff threw an interception in the second half on a deep pass intended for the talented wideout.
After last week's struggles, the Lions could look to get that deep connection going between the veteran quarterback and the speedy wideout.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis tabbed Williams to have a bounce-back performance, projecting the wideout going over his projected receiving yards total as his best bet for the Lions' Week 5 game.
"It’s clear the Lions are trying to get the ball deep to Jameson Williams," Ellis wrote. "Though last week didn’t result in a lot of impressive stats for the fourth-year receiver, you can give some credit to Cleveland for that for throwing off Jared Goff’s timing on some of the attempts. This week, I look for things to lock back into place between the two. Goff should have more time to throw against a struggling Cincinnati defense, and I’m sure both are determined to shake off the negativity around Williams’ game last week. He just needs 50 receiving yards to hit the over, and he’s capable of that in one play. I like Williams to have a big game, even if it is on just a few catches."
Through four games, Williams has totaled 10 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown. The wideout has game-breaking speed, which has led the Lions to routinely target him on deep throws downfield.
Detroit has leaned on Amon-Ra St. Brown heavily in the passing game, with Williams serving as the second option. St. Brown leads the Lions with 27 catches for 307 yards and six touchdowns early in the season.
