Bengals Are Suffering For Royally Botching Penei Sewell Pick
The Cincinnati Bengals had an opportunity to select offensive lineman Penei Sewell during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Instead, the team opted to use the fifth overall selection to target LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase.
Since then, quarterback Joe Burrow has been peppered, pressured and often injured due to the Bengal's not committing fully to building an elite offensive line.
Detroit's rebuild was kick-started when Sewell fell into their laps at Pick No. 7.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week how much impact drafting Sewell had on putting everything into motion for the team to have success.
“How much? I think it put the wheels in motion for what we have become and to the point where we are at. That’s how important I think it is," said Campbell. "Because really, everything that we’re about starts with the bigs. And then it permeates everywhere else. So, being able to get that player has been huge for us, man.
"He is a pillar, he is one of our pillars from day one," Campbell commented further. "And he’s a guy that sets the tone, he’s a phenomenal athlete, his work ethic, everything we’ve talked about up to this point, man. And so, we are blessed and fortunate to have him.”
Early test proved team drafted a pillar
At his first training camp, the talented offensive lineman worked at right tackle.
An injury to Taylor Decker early in the season forced the team to utilize Sewell against the San Francisco 49ers.
Defensive end Nick Bosa was a formidable test for the rookie, but one in which he came out having played well.
His performance let the coaching staff immediately now they had a player that could be a cornerstone piece of their offensive line.
“When did we know. Well, I think he grew fast," said Campbell. "I think there was a ton of verification when he’s playing right tackle all camp, and then (Taylor) Decker gets hurt right before we play San Francisco and we have to throw him at left tackle as a rookie against (49ers DE Nick) Bosa."
Campbell added, "And he played a hell of game, and it’s like, ‘Wow, this is your first game against a hell of a player. And you hadn’t taken any left tackle snaps, you’ve been taking right tackle in the NFL the whole time.’ So, that’s when it was like okay, I think he’s going to be just fine. Now, he had growing pains like every other rookie, but that’s when it was like okay, if there were any questions as to what it is, how long, whatever, I think they’ve for the most part been answered.”