Best Bet: Jared Goff Rebounds against Dolphins

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff tends to perform better at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions offense is seeking to execute at a much higher level this week against the Miami Dolphins

After a hot start to the season, Detroit's offense has cooled off the past two games. 

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees quarterback Jared Goff rebounding, after leading the offense to only six points total the past two games. 

Ellis tells All Lions, “I might be getting a little cocky after a 5-1 start to my prop picks, but I am going with this 2-pick parlay as each individual wager have odds that I don’t feel offer great value on their own. The Lions have obviously had issues with mobile quarterbacks and Tagovailoa showed no hesitation to power his way down the field with his legs last week despite his recent concussion issues. Expect Tua to get at least six yards on the ground."

Goff was asked this week how the team moves past only scoring six points the past two games and moving past the subpar record. 

“Yeah, we’re 1-5 man. It’s -- no point in this season have we been too high or what not. We’ve just got to find a way to get a win and be the same guy I am everyday to answer your question," Goff explained. "Just try to be the same guy and show up, do my job, come to work and be ready to play. And specifically in my part, the last two weeks I wasn’t at my best and need to find a way to be at my best and continue that through the rest of the season.”

Last week, bettors were able to take advantage of Goff's issues with turnovers. This week, Ellis is banking on the veteran signal-callers history at Ford Field for his best bet. 

"When it comes to Goff, he hit his proverbial rock bottom last week with four turnovers in Dallas. He returns home knowing he needs to step up his game, but also returns home with D'Andre Swift back in the lineup. Goff has been a much better QB at home. He’s had a QB rating over 120 in two of the three home games this year, with 10 TD passes. I like at least two more TD passes against Miami on Sunday. So my best bet is a parlay with Goff recording two or more passing touchdowns to go along with Tagovailoa recording five or more total rushing yards (+155)."

