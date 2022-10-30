Predictions: Dolphins-Lions

Christian Booher

In this matchup, the key battle is between Miami's wide receivers and Detroit's secondary. The Lions have struggled to contain opponents on defense, which is troublesome given the plethora of weapons that the Dolphins possess on offense.

Jeff Okudah will likely be lined up opposite either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Given defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's affinity for playing man-to-man coverage, this matchup could make or break Detroit's chances. I expect the Dolphins to capitalize fully on Detroit's defensive issues.

Jared Goff will find his stride again, meaning the offense will be improved from weeks past. However, I don't expect them to keep up in what could turn out to be a shoot-out game on Sunday.

Dolphins 38, Lions 30

Camren Clouthier

Following yet another loss at the hands of the Cowboys, Detroit will look to hit reset against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Ford Field.



There's no question that the Lions are in the midst of one of their worst struggles as the current season drags on.



The Lions can only hope that Amon-Ra St. Brown is back to full strength after leaving last Sunday's game early. I'll also be keeping an eye on D'Andre Swift's performance to see what contributions he makes in his return. Jeff Okudah has also been solid lately, so I'm anticipating that will continue this week against Miami's talented receivers.

QB Jared Goff must play better than he has in the previous few weeks. The offense that performed so well at the beginning of the year has since stalled and the Lions will need a few touchdowns if they hope to win this game, or at least keep it close.

I think this one will certainly be interesting, but unfortunately I do not see them getting the job done. The Lions will drop to 1-6 after this one is all said and done.

Dolphins 31, Lions 21



John Maakaron

The Lions cannot drop to 1-6 on the season and expect supporters to continue to pay attention.

Detroit's offense should see a boost with the return of running back D'Andre Swift, as I expect the their touchdown drought will end.

Miami's pass rush efforts will fall short this week, giving the Lions offense a chance to pull ahead late in the game.

Lions 31, Dolphins 27