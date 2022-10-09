Best Bet: Count on Lions, Patriots to Score Points

The Detroit Lions are trying to find any solution possible to fix what has been ailing their defense.

All this week, Detroit's coaching staff have discussed making changes to the defense to allow the players the ability to play faster and to decrease the amount of fundamental mistakes being made out on the field.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn discussed this week the potential pitfalls of too many personnel changes ahead of an important contest against the Patriots.

“Well, I think we let you guys take it so far as far as the scheme, it’s going to be change. So, we’ll let that continue to ride as it is. But there’s always little small things that you want to do. I don’t think we’re going to go out and just be a whole other team because there are some things that we’re doing well," Glenn said. "Just like I said, the interior as far as the run defense is doing pretty well. I think (Alim McNeill) Mac and (Isaiah) Buggs are doing a hell of a job.

"It’s just now putting everything together, and then showing to our guys, they’re seeing the big picture and everything works together to make sure we do that," Glenn continued. "And that’s one thing we have to continue to do as we go on through this journey.”

This week, the Lions turn their attention to a Patriots team that is also seeking to starting the season 1-4.

With a rookie quarterback, Bailey Zappe, likely starting at Gillette Stadium, Detroit's defense will look to improve in their run stopping efforts.

Detroit's offense will have wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds in the lineup, giving quarterback Jared Goff more weapons to work with.

Despite both teams wanting to improve their defense, their should be opportunities for both teams to score points, and at a fairly high clip.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees the Lions and Patriots being able to go over the total points, set at 45.5 by most sports books.

"A lot is being made of Bailey Zappe getting his first start, but the Detroit Lions defense hasn’t earned the right to be expected to slow down any quarterback at this point. With a full week of preparation, and Matt Patricia fueled to stick it to his former team, I expect the Patriots offense to have success at home on Sunday.

Ellis continued, "On the other side, Detroit’s offense is proving it will move the ball on anyone, that should include a New England defense that ranks 19th in total yards allowed. The total sits at just 45.5 right now, and I like the over. The Lions have had a total of 52 points or more in each game this season, going over 60 points in all but one. With Zappe playing most of Week 4, the Pats and Packers put up a combined 51 points.”