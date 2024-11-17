Best Bet: Montgomery, Gibbs Dominate Jaguars Defense
The Detroit Lions offense did just enough to escape Houston with a thrilling comeback win. The victory wasn't without struggles, though, as quarterback Jared Goff threw five interceptions and the offense was stuck in neutral for much of the first half.
As a result, the return home to take on Jacksonville in Week 11 offers an opportunity for the team to re-establish it's groove as one of the league's best on the offensive side of the ball.
A big part of the team's success has been its elite tandem of running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Together, they offer Detroit a 1-2 punch that allows both to avoid bearing a hefty amount of carries while also providing the offense a multi-faceted attack.
With the Jaguars sputtering, the Lions could use their run game to establish dominance. In fact, PlayILottery lead writer Drew Ellis believes both Montgomery and Gibbs reach the end zone in Sunday's game.
Gibbs has 727 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the year, while Montgomery has totaled 520 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the year.
Currently, a Same Game Parlay of both Gibbs and Montgomery as any time touchdown scorers is currently listed at (+154) odds on Draft Kings Sportsbook.
"The Best Bets have been going well this season (7-2), so I am getting a little more adventurous this week. The Lions return home looking to get the offense back on track to being one of the best in the NFL," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "To do that, it needs to get back to being a dominant ground attack to set up play-action passing. Expect David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to both see a healthy amount of carries against a poor Jacksonville defense. In three of four home games in 2024, both backs have scored at least one touchdown. I think that’s a strong possibility again this week. A quick same-game-parlay of anytime TDs for both gets you solid odds at +154. Gibbs can break a TD on any carry, while Montgomery has been the reliable back that finishes off long drives."
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.