Jaguars-Lions Key Matchup: Travon Walker vs. Penei Sewell
On Sunday, the Lions – owners of the NFC’s best record at 8-1 – will do battle with the AFC South cellar-dwelling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) at Ford Field.
Detroit, the heavy favorite on paper (-13.5), will look to notch its eighth straight victory in the Week 11 contest. If it’s able to pull off the feat, the Lions must make a concerted effort to curtail the production of Jaguars EDGE Travon Walker.
Walker has had a solid start to his third NFL campaign. Through 10 games in 2024, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick has amassed 7.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 37 total tackles, including nine for loss. He’s also forced a fumble, racked up a fumble recovery for touchdown and generated 35 total pressures. While doing so, he’s earned a 67.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
In this Week 11 affair, Walker will have his hands full squaring off with Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell. Sewell, through the season’s first 10 weeks, has been the game’s very best right tackle, with a PFF overall grade of 89.4.
Along with that, he’s permitted zero sacks and just two two QB hits, and has been penalized only three times. He’s been a better run-blocker (90.8 PFF grade) than pass-protector, but has still been a proficient pass-blocker, too (77.1 PFF mark).
Sewell is expecting a “physical” battle with Walker Sunday.
“Both are very physical players,” Sewell said of the challenge facing Walker and fellow Jaguars EDGE Josh Hines-Allen on the “Twentyman in the Huddle” podcast. “When you look at them, they already have the size, the height, the arm length. So, off the paper, they just already look the part. But, on film, they’re just really physical. They really play with their hands well. I think that’s the battle that we have to beat. We have to come out there and play physical.”
In this Week 11 matchup, the former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman will be looking to bounce back from a rough performance against the Houston Texans. In the Week 10 contest, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick was responsible for two QB hits against Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff, and he received just a 53.6 PFF pass-blocking grade for his efforts. It was the lowest pass-blocking grade for Sewell this season, as well as his lowest pass-blocking mark the last three years.
It won’t be easy, but I think the 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive tackle will bounce back with a respectable performance against Walker & Co. I’m predicting that Walker goes sackless, but still finds a way to record a QB hit and three total pressures against Goff.