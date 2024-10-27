Best Bet: Sam LaPorta Finds Groove
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has had a slow start to the 2024 season.
After a historic rookie year that saw him set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end, LaPorta has managed just 14 catches total in the team's first six games.
However, Sunday marks the first of two consecutive games in which the Lions will be without suspended Jameson Williams. As a result more targets could come available.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has tabbed LaPorta going over on receiving yards. The total is currently set at 32.5 (-113).
"It’s no secret that Sam LaPorta isn’t having the season many expected for him," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Coming off one of the best rookie seasons in the NFL, LaPorta hasn’t found his stride in Detroit’s offense in 2024. That’s due in part to the Lions having a balanced attack with so many weapons. Each player has gotten a turn to shine and I think Sunday will be LaPorta’s time. With Jameson Williams suspended, the offense takes on more of a look of what we saw last season when LaPorta was a top target."
Key Matchup: Tennessee's Defense vs. Jared Goff
LaPorta has had glimpses of success, such as his 52-yard touchdown catch against Dallas in Week 6. While the targets have not been as plentiful to this point in the season, he still remains a focal point of the offense that can strike at any point.
"Against a physical Tennessee defense, I expect the Lions to have to produce long and steady drives to score. That’s where LaPorta can shine," Ellis wrote. "The Titans gave up 52 yards to Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid, so they can be susceptible to an athletic tight end. With LaPorta's production being relatively low thus far, oddsmakers are setting a low bar for him on Sunday."