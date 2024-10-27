Predictions: Titans-Lions
The Lions return home after a two-game road trip to take on the Tennessee Titans in a game that, on paper, appears to be a mismatch.
This game presents exactly the type of formula that could lead to a trap game against the Lions. However, under Dan Campbell, the Lions have proven to avoid games as such over the last three years.
Still, it could be tempting for the team to look ahead to the two-game stretch of Green Bay and Houston that awaits them. The Titans have begun to trade away pieces over the last week, and the roster doesn't match up well with the Lions.
I expect Detroit to start fast and score early, setting the tone for a multiple score win to continue their hot streak.
Lions 31, Titans 13
The Detroit Lions were ranked as the top team in this week's NFL Power Rankings and they'll look to continue that dominance this weekend against the lowly 1-5 Tennessee Titans on home turf.
On one hand, the Titans are hot garbage. They are losers of their last two games, have no reliable quarterback, and just traded away their best player in DeAndre Hopkins.
That said, look for the Lions to steamroll Tennessee. I anticipate that Detroit will jump out to an early lead and simply won't look back. I'm also expecting QB Jared Goff to shine on offense, while Brian Branch continues to excel defensively. Although losing WR Jameson Williams to suspension will certainly hurt, I still think Detroit gets it done without him.
Lions 31, Titans 7
This Week 8 matchup between the Titans and Lions is a tale of two teams headed into vastly different directions.
Detroit – even without Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson for the remainder of the season – is on the trajectory of achieving its second straight double-digit win campaign. Meanwhile, Tennessee is in full rebuild mode, and has already dealt away key pieces, such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones IV.
With the Lions being at home and Jared Goff playing as well as he is, I believe Dan Campbell's squad has the significant upper-hand and comes out on top rather easily Sunday.
Lions 28, Titans 17
The Lions are hoping to avoid a letdown this week, especially with a Titans squad visiting Ford Field after trading away veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Detroit's offense is executing at a high level, but will be without Jameson Williams, who was suspended for two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
Jared Goff should continue his MVP-caliber play in front of the home fans. Detroit's offense still possesses a plethora of weapons.
There are opportunities this week for Sam LaPorta, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson to earn targets and receptions this week, as the Titans are decent against the run.
Detroit 27, Titans 13