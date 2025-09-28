Best Bet: St. Brown Shines Against Cleveland
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is once again off to a hot start.
The two-time First Team All-Pro has scored four times in the first three games of the season, including three in the team's Week 2 triumph over the Chicago Bears.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, St. Brown has totaled 20 catches for 237 yards and four scores. He has the opportunity to once again come up big for Detroit's offense against a stout Cleveland defense.
Drew Ellis of Sports Betting Dime anticipates St. Brown once again making a big impact on the Lions' success, tabbing the wideout going over his projected total receiving yards of 66.5 (-112 via DraftKings Sportsbook) as his Week 4 best bet.
As Ellis adequately pointed out, the danger of an emotional let-down is real after Monday's grueling win over the Baltimore Ravens.
"This is a dangerous game for the Lions. It’s a short week, coming off a big win on the road. Now it draws a very physical Cleveland team that has been dominant against the run," Ellis wrote. "The Lions will still try to stick to their identity, but I look for this game to be a bit of a grind offensively. Jared Goff is going to have to make some tough throws, and that means looking for his most reliable target in Amon-Ra St. Brown."
The Lions could lean on St. Brown to get their passing attack going, as the defensive line of Cleveland headlined by Myles Garrett could make things difficult in the run game.
St. Brown has gone over this week's projected total in each of the last two games, notching 115 yards in Week 2 and 77 in Week 3. Last week, his 77 yards came on seven catches and included a clutch game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.
Additionally, the threat of Jameson Williams looming as a downfield target will also draw some attention from the Browns' secondary. As a result, St. Brown could be in store for another strong showing.
"St. Brown has been a big force the last two weeks and I expect him to come through with some timely first-down receptions again on Sunday," Ellis said. "His over/under is set at just 66.5 yards and I like the over for this one since I don’t know what to expect from the ground attack. It may have to come on about 7-8 catches, but I like St. Brown to get over this total."
