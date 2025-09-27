Lions Safety Fined After Week 3 Win
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was fined for a penalty enforced in the team's Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Branch received his second fine of the season, as he was also disciplined following the team's season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was fined $11,598 for a low block that resulted in a 15-yard penalty in the 38-30 win.
The third-year safety was the only Lions player fined in Week 3.
Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown avoided financial penalty after he used inappropriate language celebrating a touchdown against the Ravens.
After scoring an 18-yard touchdown to tie the game in the third quarter, St. Brown used multiple expletives while celebrating the score that were heard on the television broadcast on ESPN. However, St. Brown was not fined for the celebration.
St. Brown made multiple big plays in Detroit's win, hauling in seven passes for 77 yards and a score. Through three games, the two-time First Team All-Pro has recorded 20 receptions for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Detroit scored to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, then again to ice the game with under two minutes left after St. Brown converted a fourth down with a big reception up the sideline.
The wideout has been a part of numerous celebrations that have gone viral, including his headstand against the Packers last season. He noted that he collaborates with teammates for celebrations after touchdowns, along with using some creativity and finding some on his own.
"Honestly, some of my buddies send me stuff. Some of the stuff, I just think of on my own," St. Brown told WXYZ Detroit in a recent interview. "I talk to some of my teammates, me and Jahmyr (Gibbs), we talk all the time about celebrations. We actually have a group chat — me, Kalif (Raymond) and Jahmyr — it's called the Celly Chat. We send Tik Toks and stuff like that in there. We just bounce ideas off each other every week."
The wideout is in the first year of a four-year, $120 million contract signed in April of 2024, ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. Detroit drafted St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which was the first draft conducted by the regime of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.
In Week 4, St. Brown and the Lions will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field.