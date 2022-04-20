Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted by Lions
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is now the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to many sportsbooks.
Currently, the talented defensive end is +140 to be selected by the team that was near the bottom of the National Football League in pass-rushing last season.
The Detroit Lions had the fourth-lowest pressure rate in the league in 2021, according to Pro-Football-Reference.
After moving on from veteran Trey Flowers earlier this offseason, the team brings back Romeo and Julian Okwara, along with Charles Harris, who is coming off of a career season.
Detroit's front office and coaching staff have met with Thibodeaux for an official pre-draft visit, despite rampant rumors and speculation head coach Dan Campbell is not a fan.
"I think as much exposure as you can get, the better off you are," Campbell told reporters, via the Detroit Free Press. "And man, listen, he's an explosive athlete and he's a playmaker. He's got a good, quick first step. I mean, he's -- he's something else. He's pretty special on tape."
Current odds
- Kayvon Thibodeaux (+140)
- Aidan Hutchinson (+170)
- Travon Walker (+400)
- Malik Willis (+950)
- Ahmad Gardner (+1400)
Previous odds
- Aidan Hutchinson (+250)
- Travon Walker (+250)
- Kavon Thibodeaux (+400)
- Malik Willis (+450)
- Kyle Hamilton (+850)
