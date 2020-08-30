It was supposed to be the time for rookies D'Andre Swift and Jeff Okudah to step in and aid the Detroit Lions in order meet some lofty goals this season.

While cornerback Okudah has struggled early in camp, Swift's momentum has been derailed due to a muscle strain.

The ex-Bulldogs running back started training camp by displaying impressive pass catching abilities and was able to beat the defense on a few occasions, displaying the elusiveness that made him a coveted draft selection.

A muscle strain has kept Detroit's second-round pick on the shelf for the past eight days, putting into question if he can even be available for Detroit's opener against Chicago.

The Lions' 2020 second-round draft pick comes to Detroit with a bevy of expectations, including eventually being able to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

If he does, he'll become the first Lions back to accomplish the feat since Reggie Bush amassed 1,006 rushing yards in 2013.

"It's not ideal. There's a lot on these rookies plates right now. Every everything's new for him," Darrell Bevell told Detroit reporters Sunday in a video conference.

"Obviously, he's trying to pick up a whole new offense and we did not have the off season. I think that's what's so critical. And every day that every day that we miss, I think it puts you further behind in terms of not necessarily just knowing your assignment, but then it's how your assignment fits to each and every one of the looks that you can get from the defense," Bevell commented further.

By missing time in camp, Swift has missed out on opportunities to develop chemistry and rapport with Stafford and Bevell feels it has set the talented running back behind in his development.

"And it's one thing to see them on paper. It's one thing to see them on tape, but it's another thing to to go out there and actually execute what you're supposed to execute -- make the decisions that you're supposed to make at a quick level," Bevell said. "He's missing all those all those different reps. So losing all those reps -- it's just the work that you're able to get with the quarterback to be on the same page. Sending a message to the quarterback -- with your body, with your breaks, like all that stuff is just not happening. Every day he misses, we're not comfortable."