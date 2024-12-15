Bills-Lions Key Matchup: Josh Allen vs. Detroit Secondary
There’s no bigger game in Week 15 than the Detroit Lions’ showdown with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Ford Field. And there’s no bigger test than what the Lions face in trying to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been the very definition of an MVP-level performer this season. Through 13 games, the Wyoming product has thrown for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Plus, he's recorded a league-best QBR (76.7).
And on top of all that, the Bills’ do-it-all passer has added another 416 yards and nine touchdowns as a runner.
And then there’s this: The uber-talented quarterback is coming off a six-touchdown performance (three passing and three rushing TDs) in Week 14 against the L.A. Rams.
Also, his last time out against the Lions (Week 12 of 2022), he completed 24-of-42 passes for 253 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Additionally, the mobile QB rushed for 78 yards and a score on 10 carries.
Undoubtedly, Aaron Glenn’s defense faces an uphill battle in attempting to limit Allen’s production.
"We have to make sure we don’t allow him to make these off-schedule plays that he’s made throughout his career," Glenn told reporters earlier this week. "And, when we do have him, man, we have to wrap up. It has to be population to the ball to make sure that we get him to the ground. It is hard to tackle this guy, we all know that. But, I think our guys look forward to that.”
As crazy as it might sound, Detroit’s secondary might just be up to the task of slowing down Allen and Buffalo’s receiving corps (e.g., receivers Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper).
Sure, the Lions have allowed the ninth-most yards through the air (2,921) through the league’s first 14 weeks. And the play of their cornerbacks group, despite the veteran presence of Carlton Davis, has been shaky at best.
However, the Lions have surprisingly been effective at limiting the deep passing attacks of their opponents.
In fact, despite facing the fourth-most deep shots – or passes with 20-or-more air yards – of any team this season, Detroit has permitted the seventh-fewest yards per play on those downfield shots (9.2). Additionally, Glenn’s unit, per NFL Next Gen Stats, ranks third in EPA (expected points added) per pass on those deep shots (-0.22).
So, while it won’t be easy, the Lions at least have a fighter’s shot – no hyperbole – of preventing Allen from exploding for a second straight week.
At this present juncture, I’m predicting that Allen throws for 239 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception in this potential Super Bowl preview. Plus, I believe he’ll accumulate 49 rushing yards in a winning effort for the Bills.