Predictions: Bills-Lions
The Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills will do battle at Ford Field in one of the NFL's most-anticipated games of the season. A national audience will get to watch the two teams compete for what would be a statement win for whoever comes out on top.
The Lions' secondary will need to be performing and communicating at a high level, as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the ability to get the ball downfield. Allen also poses problems for the defense with his ability to run.
While Allen has the ability to make plays at all levels, he can also be prone to mistakes. Therefore, the Lions must be able to generate a takeaway to help sway momentum in their favor. With Detroit getting healthier defensively, Allen should be under duress for most of the afternoon.
I think Detroit generates a crucial turnover in a clutch moment, and the Lions' offense does just enough to come out on top by a narrow one-score margin to earn their 12th consecutive win.
Lions 38, Bills 35
In what could be a potential Super Bowl preview, the Lions prepare to square off against the Bills on Sunday at Ford Field.
The Bills boast one of the better records in the NFL, sitting at 10-3. QB Josh Allen is an MVP candidate, and I think that will be on full display this weekend. Limiting the RB duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on offense is almost certainly the top priority for the Bills' defense. However, after dropping previous games to the Ravens and Rams, I just don't see how Buffalo will be able to contain the Lions' potent offensive attack.
Looking at the Lions, they are finally getting healthier and should welcome back several players ahead of this contest. Jared Goff has been money at home this year. I also think WR Amon-Ra St. Brown will erupt in this contest, too.
All told, the Lions will continue their winning ways, but it won't be a cake walk. This one has all the makings of an absolute thriller, so grab your popcorn and buckle up.
Lions 31, Bills 27
On Sunday, the Lions will battle with Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (10-3) in a potential Super Bowl LIX preview.
Allen, like Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff, has played at an MVP level for much of the season. Through 13 games, the 28-year-old has thrown for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Plus, he's added another 416 yards and nine touchdowns with his legs.
The Lions certainly won't have it easy trying to limit the production of the dual-threat passer, who is coming off a six-touchdown effort (three passing and three rushing TDs) against the L.A. Rams.
Detroit will need to hope it gets a steady pass-rush against Allen and prevents him from escaping the pocket for big gains. Because if it doesn't, Allen will be in store for another big week.
The Lions will be aided by the return of defensive linemen Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader in this Week 15 matchup. Yet, I still don't think it will be enough to stymie the efforts of Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense.
I'm expecting a back-and-forth contest. But, in the end, I believe Buffalo walks it off on a Tyler Bass field goal.
Bills 27, Lions 24
I expect the Lions to take advantage of their strength up front and utilize their offensive line to establish the run early.
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs should factor in heavily this week in Detroit's offensive gameplan.
Against Josh Allen, it will be paramount to not allow the talented, athletic signal-caller to just pick apart the defense.
Detroit has worked hard to limit mobile quarterbacks this season. While the test may be more difficult against Allen, the defense has shown they can step up when called upon with key turnovers when needed.
Lions 35, Bills 31