66 Percent of NFL Experts Predict Lions Will Defeat Bills
The Detroit Lions are currently 2.5-point betting favorites ahead of their Week 15 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills
According to NFL Pickwatch, 66 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to defeat the Bills at Ford Field.
Buffalo was able to defeat Detroit on Thanksgiving two years ago, as quarterback Josh Allen was able to take advantage of a different looking Lions secondary to lead his team to a 28-25 road victory.
Detroit's offense is looking to clean up errors in the red zone in order to give themselves the best opportunity to find the end zone as many times as possible.
A player on the Bills defense that has been a staple the past few seasons has been linebacker Matt Milano.
The veteran linebacker has dealt with numerous injuries the past couple of years, but is a player Detroit's coaching staff is aware of.
“He’s one of the many guys on that defense that’s been there for a long time, and he knows it inside and out," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said, when asked this week about Milano's play since his return to action. "Really good coverage player from the running back position out of the backfield, he covers those guys up, great blitzer, he knows exactly where to be, he reads the quarterback’s eyes, and so, smart, instinctive, and they’re certainly a better unit when he’s out there.”
