Holmes: Anzalone Contract Dispute Is 'Normal Football Business'
The Detroit Lions and Alex Anzalone have had a bit of a tenuous offseason as the veteran linebacker enters the final year of his contract.
Anzalone missed the start of training camp with a hamstring injury, but has returned to practice over the last two weeks. The team adjusted his contract last week, guaranteeing his salary and adding incentives to his deal.
While that isn't the long-term solution that Anzalone desired, it is a temporary solve. During a recent interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Holmes reiterated the value that the veteran has provided to the team and that the perceived rift is the result of the business side of the game.
“Look, it’s not — it’s normal football business, and it’s just the business aspect of it. We value Anzalone highly, all the things he’s done for us," Holmes said. "He’s been a four-time captain for us and all that. He’s still a good player, he played well last year. He’s getting a little longer in the tooth, but as far as what we’re seeing right now, he’s still performing well. But was happy that we were able to come to some type of resolution for the immediate, right now. I’m sure Anzalone would tell you that he’s glad that it’s behind him for the immediate, for right now, so he can go out there, concentrate and play football. And he’s looked good out there.”
Anzalone spoke to reporters Wednesday after practice, and expressed that he was somewhat relieved to have the resolution in the final year of his rookie deal.
“I’m glad it’s done with," Anzalone said. "Yeah.”
The veteran also admitted that he feels a sense of urgency entering the final year of his contract. As with any player approaching the final year of their contract, Anzalone feels as though he needs to prove himself to the organization.
"Any time you're in a contract year, (you want to prove yourself) for sure ," Anzalone said when asked by Lions OnSI.
Moving forward
Anzalone could have elected to hold out of training camp or request a trade, as some around the league have done while facing a similar situation. However, he elected to suit up and play for the Lions in 2025 and give it his best in pursuit of a championship.
He explained that he did so for his teammates, and for his desire to reach the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL — a Super Bowl.
"I think at some point you have to start looking at, what kind of teammate do I want to be," Anzalone told 97.1 The Ticket. "You look at some other situations across the league, and it's different, it's all relative, there's different levels, but at the same time, if I wanted to ask for a trade or something like that, that would have happened in the spring. I want to win a Super Bowl, and I'm going to give it my all this year."
As Holmes stated, the business nature of football can be difficult to navigate. Though the linebacker has voiced his unhappiness with his current situation previously, he's moving on in pursuit of having a strong 2025 season.
"Just gotta go about your business and now it's time to play football. Business and football are hard to blend, it's like oil and vinegar, and sometimes it kind of gets blended up. But I'm the type of person that's just like, I'm gonna put my best forward and play the best football I can play. I agreed to it, and moving on."