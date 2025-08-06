Observations: Offense Is Sloppy, Defense Dominating
The Detroit Lions have seen their defense hold up well against their high-powered offense throughout the start of training camp.
While the offense has been up-and-down, the defense has been able to handle many of the challenges that the opposing unit has created. To this point, the defense has shown that it has what it takes to be a fortified group when the regular season begins.
Lions coach Dan Campbell emphasized that the team has had a good combination of pass-rush and coverage throughout the start of training camp, and that new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has done a good job leading the group.
“It’s a good barometer to try to figure out exactly where you’re at. I think you take it for what it is. I do believe our defense is playing pretty good right now," Campbell said. "We’re practicing well, we’re running pretty efficient. Shep’s doing a nice job over there. We’re pretty versatile in coverage and pressure, we’ve got the front to handle the run right now and then we’re pretty sticky on the back-end. That’s a good combination. We can crush the pocket, that’s versus our offense. I do see that, but there’s some things that we’ve got to improve that pop up every day.”
Here are takeaways and observations from the Lions' 11th training camp practice.
Participation report
The Lions were without several players for Wednesday's practice, including three players who left Monday's practice early to be evaluated for injuries. Dominic Lovett (abdominal), Jamarco Jones (ankle) and Pat O'Connor (leg) are all expected to be out around a week according to Campbell.
Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (hamstring) and Ennis Rakestraw (shoulder) remained out, as did Brodric Martin (undisclosed) and Dan Skipper (ankle). Running back Sione Vaki was also out of action for undisclosed reasons, but it's worth noting that he missed time earlier in camp with a hamstring injury.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick left practice following the conclusion of individual drills. He was not accompanied by trainers, and the team did not provide an update on his status following the conclusion of practice.
Managing Hutchinson's impact
The Lions have one of the league's best young pass-rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, and his impact has been on full display throughout training camp. He's been dominant to this point, and as a result the coaching staff has had to make some adjustments.
Because Hutchinson dominating every rep yields little benefit for the improvement of their offense, there are times throughout practices where the whistle is not blown when Hutchinson would have an apparent sack. This is done to allow the Lions' offense to finish their rep.
"You're trying to get some of your plays going, run some of your stuff," Campbell said. "But yet, if you can't block Hutch, and he's gonna blow every practice up, then that's not good either. But listen, we're good, it's all part of the process. And we're letting guys grow and get reps."
Timing off for offense
The Lions were able to get some momentum offensively with runs from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs during a run period. However, things took a turn with a tough miss from Goff.
Goff tried connecting with Jameson Williams on a deep pass, but the ball was underthrown. D.J. Reed should've had an interception, but the ball went through his hands.
Defensively, the Lions have continued to hold the upper hand over their offense. While some of it can be attributed to the complexity of learning John Morton's offensive scheme, there appear to be some underlying issues at this stage.
The Lions maintained their traditional offensive line combination, with Giovanni Manu slotting in at left tackle in place of Decker, Skipper and Jones. He joined, from left, Christian Mahogany, Graham Glasgow, Tate Ratledge and Penei Sewell.
Secondary solid in red-zone
In the red-zone, the defensive backfield did a solid job of neutralizing the Lions' offensive attack. Amik Robertson had good coverage to force an incompletion intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Jared Goff had connections with tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, with Wright being stopped just short of the end zone by Brian Branch. On the next play, D.J. Reed broke up a pass intended for St. Brown and spiked the ball.
Reed got his hands on the ball but was ruled out of bounds, then safety Kerby Joseph kicked the ball into the air. Goff would rebound by finding Kalif Raymond for a touchdown
The second-team had some success offensively, as Kyle Allen had a good connection with Tom Kennedy against Rock Ya-Sin. He would hit Kennedy for a touchdown later in the drill, then Jackson Meeks prior to the start of a special teams period.
Situational struggles
Both of the top two offensive units took the field at the end of practice for situational drills. Jared Goff and the starters were facing the task of having to start down 10 points with under four minutes to go. With three timeouts, the team took the field at its own 31-yard line.
Drops hurt the group early, as both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams had missed opportunities. The drive should've ended when Williams dropped a fourth-down pass, but the coaching staff reset the chains.
Still, the team was able to move across midfield and get into a groove. Completions to Williams and St. Brown got the offense inside the 20.
It's worth noting that the coaches allowed the offense to play through a pair of likely sacks, as Hutchinson would've had one on a third-down, and Kerby Joseph had a well-timed blitz that may have led to another sack.
Goff hit Gibbs for a first down, then threw two incompletions to set up a fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line with 1:31 remaining. The offense converted, as Goff hit St. Brown near the pylon to cut the deficit to three.
However, the offense was unable to complete the comeback. After simulating using all three timeouts on defense, Goff had a pass deflected by Hutchinson on first down and was picked off on the next play by Avonte Maddox when the ball deflected off of Jameson Williams.
Hendon Hooker attempted to lead the second-team offense on a comeback trailing by four with 1:16 remaining. The first time around was a four-and-out, as undrafted rookie Keith Cooper deflected Hooker's fourth down pass.
Hooker hit Jackson Meeks for a first down after being allowed to reset, then spiked the ball. After an incompletion, he connected with Kennedy to move the chains and get to the opposing 22-yard line. He spiked to stop the clock, then threw incomplete for Isaac TeSlaa.
With one play remaining, Hooker heaved the ball in the direction of Meeks, but it fell incomplete to end the drill. On both of the final two incompletions, it was undrafted free agent cornerback Tyson Russell in coverage.
Quick hitters
1.) Former Lions star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was present at practice Wednesday. The recently retired defender and newly minted podcast host made his first return to the Lions' facility since 2014, according to a team spokesperson.
2.) Safety Kerby Joseph was rocking a belt made by his agent, Louis Bing, to celebrate leading the NFL in interceptions last season.
3.) Michigan football legend Desmond Howard was at the facility for practice Wednesday, and caught up with fellow Wolverine Hutchinson after practice.