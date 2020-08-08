Brayden Coombs Reacts to MAC Football Being Postponed

New Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs played wide receiver for the Miami Redhawks from 2006-09.

It was announced Saturday that the Mid-American Conference decided to postpone the college football season for member schools.

The MAC became the first FBS conference to make the decision due to concerns about the global pandemic.

A statement was released Saturday morning expressing a plan to resume football action in the spring of 2021:

“The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority. It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”

When asked Saturday during a video conference about it, Coombs shared his disappointment and sadness for those not having the ability to suit up and play this fall.

“We were in a meeting, broke the meeting, happened to see that before I came down here. It’s devastating," Coombs said. "My time at Miami, to this day, is some of the best years of my life. Lifelong relationships and friendships and all that started with the football program. So, I’m really hurt for those guys."

He added, "Hopefully, the people that we’re entrusting to make these decisions have a good feel for what’s best and are making the right decisions. But, even if it’s the right decision, it’s still really disappointing, especially for the kids in that program, in those programs right now. They’re never going to get that time back. So, hopefully we can work something out for the spring, or figure something out because (it's) really, really disappointing. Just kind of sad for the people involved right now.”