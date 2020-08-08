AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Brayden Coombs Reacts to MAC Football Being Postponed

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs played wide receiver for the Miami Redhawks from 2006-09. 

It was announced Saturday that the Mid-American Conference decided to postpone the college football season for member schools. 

The MAC became the first FBS conference to make the decision due to concerns about the global pandemic.

A statement was released Saturday morning expressing a plan to resume football action in the spring of 2021: 

“The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority. It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”

When asked Saturday during a video conference about it, Coombs shared his disappointment and sadness for those not having the ability to suit up and play this fall. 

“We were in a meeting, broke the meeting, happened to see that before I came down here. It’s devastating," Coombs said. "My time at Miami, to this day, is some of the best years of my life. Lifelong relationships and friendships and all that started with the football program. So, I’m really hurt for those guys."

He added, "Hopefully, the people that we’re entrusting to make these decisions have a good feel for what’s best and are making the right decisions. But, even if it’s the right decision, it’s still really disappointing, especially for the kids in that program, in those programs right now. They’re never going to get that time back. So, hopefully we can work something out for the spring, or figure something out because (it's) really, really disappointing. Just kind of sad for the people involved right now.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ATK49
ATK49

Man, Pat Forde said it’s close that all college football is being postponed. Sad

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Claims Made by Jim Caldwell Put Bob Quinn's Leadership in Question

Jim Caldwell indicated that if Bob Quinn were allowed to, he would have fired Caldwell sooner.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts CB Jeff Okudah

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah

Daniel Kelly

by

ATK49

Darrell Bevell Wants Kenny Golladay To Be Dominant

Read more on how Darrell Bevell wants to use Kenny Golladay in Detroit's offense.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Key Changes to Ford Field in 2020

Detroit Lions are still planning on hosting fans in 2020. Read more on some key changes to Ford Field.

John Maakaron

Jashon Cornell Could Be Source of Interior Pass-Rush Help

Could Detroit Lions rookie DT Jashon Cornell provide interior pass-rush help in 2020? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts WR Kenny Golladay

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Daniel Kelly

by

DetroitsFinest1

Former Lions Coach Jim Caldwell Is Healthy and Remaining Active

Read more on how former Lions coach Jim Caldwell has been dealing with the global pandemic, including an update on his current health.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

'Next Man Up': Matt Patricia Discusses Plan If He Gets Coronavirus

Read more on the Detroit Lions coaching staff's plan if Matt Patricia contracts the coronavirus.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

For Matt Patricia, Change in Attitude Makes Supporting Him Easier

Examining how Detroit Lions head man Matt Patricia's change in attitude makes supporting him easier

Vito Chirco

by

Tefkam

Stafford’s False-Positive COVID-19 Test May Prompt Rule Change

How Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s false-positive COVID-19 test could prompt NFL rule change

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1