'He's Still a Rookie In My Mind': Brodric Martin Is Work in Progress
The Detroit Lions' defensive line is littered with young talent that is expected to grow and excel under the tutelage of Terrell Williams.
Detroit's new defensive line coach is widely considered among the best and most respected position coaches in the league, due to his ability to get the most out of his players.
Defensive tackle Brodric Martin is an intriguing second-year player that is still learning to consistently execute fundamentals.
Despite elevated expectations for his sophomore campaign, Williams still sees the 25-year-old as a rookie.
“Well he’s still a rookie in my mind, because he didn’t play very many snaps," said Williams. "Developmental players, sometimes guys look at that as a negative. I look at that as a positive and truth be told, if you’re a great, great player you’re still developing and some guys are just coming from a little further back. But I think Brodric is, his game is gonna have to be when pads come on."
When training camp begins in late July, the coaching staff will have a better understanding of just how much Martin learned over the past 12 months.
"We do what we can do out here, but it’s hard to judge a nose tackle without shoulder pads on completely. Because they can do, you can get away with some things out here that you can’t hide from in training camp and in football games. But, we’ll find out long before the games start how far he’s come."
Williams commented further, "I think everybody looks at where a player was drafted and think, ‘Okay, this player should be this.’ But everybody learns and develops at a different rate. I still see him as a developmental player just like I see Alim McNeill and Hutch and all those guys are still developmental players because they’re all just so young. I was looking at it the other day, it’s a lot of 25, 23, it’s a lot of young dudes in that room, which is a good thing. I’m excited to work with all those young guys.”
With a large wingspan, Detroit's coaching staff is seeking Martin to use his arms aggressively and to consistently grow at the nose tackle position.
“Just hitting the sled, and honestly watching a lot of tape. Just watching tape on how things should be done. Hitting the sled," said Williams. "Just constantly working with him on his pad level and doing those things. I think he’s got 35-inch arms or something crazy like that, he’s just got to learn how to use them violently, is kind of what we’re looking for.”
Overall, the defensive line has the right mix of veterans and young talent that gives the coaching staff confidence growth can occur all throughout the 2024 NFL season.
“It’s a hard-working group. A lot of guys with a lot of potential. I felt like we had a really good spring but we’ll know more once training camp rolls around. I really like what I’ve seen so far," Williams said. "I guess we’re still considering Alim McNeill a young guy, he is a young guy who’s played a lot of ball, but I think there’s a lot, lot, lot, lot left there. I’ve been excited about the way he worked. Levi (Onwuzurike), really all of those guys, I feel like have gotten better. Brodric, all those guys are really, really hard workers. (Josh) Paschal, he’s a guy that plays inside and outside. Overall, I think the group’s been really good.”