Lions' Brodric Martin Showcases Brute Strength
Detroit Lions second-year defensive tackle Brodric Martin has undergone an immense physical transformation this offseason.
It’s been part of a concerted effort by Martin, who suited up for just three games as a rookie, to get into better playing shape and on the field more often in 2024.
Martin, the Lions’ second-of-two third-round picks in 2023 (No. 96 overall), spent the bulk of his debut NFL season on the inactives list as a healthy scratch. Additionally, when he did play, he made a minimal impact. In fact, the Western Kentucky product logged just three total tackles and a 57.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade.
The Lions are hopeful that Martin, who experienced more than his fair share of growing pains as a first-year pro, will make a bigger impact during his sophomore campaign.
“Man, just coming from where he did in college and understanding exactly how he has to play in this league. The one thing I think that he had an issue with early is just being able to use his hands and understand how to use his hands," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Martin late last season. "And, man, I tell him in practice, he’s doing a really good job of that.
“I mean, before practice, after practice, those are the things that Brodric is doing a really good job of to get himself on the field. And then, other than that, man, I’m a big believer in D-linemen being able to have lateral agility. And, he’s working his butt off, trying to work on those things, too.”
Martin, already equipped with a healthy dose of power and strength, has noticeably become stronger this offseason. He most recently showcased just how strong he is via a viral video which shows him pulling an approximate 4x8-sized trailer with ease.
The second-year pro appears to be in prime physical shape with training camp on the horizon.
Martin and the Lions will take the field at their Allen Park practice facility for the first day of training camp Saturday, July 27.