Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?

The Denver Broncos did not even wait until the end of the 2022 NFL season to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It was announced on Monday afternoon the organization had decided to part ways with Hackett after a disastrous loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Packers coordinator only lasted 15 games at the helm with his new team.

After winning Super Bowl 50, the former AFC West powerhouse has missed the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, which represents the longest drought in NFL history for a team after winning the Lombardi Trophy.

For the Detroit Lions, both coordinators have been discussed as potential head coaching candidates following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season.

Recall, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn interviewed for the Broncos coaching vacancy last offseason.

This season, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has become the latest Lions assistant coach to be included among those rising up the coaching ranks.

The Broncos certainly will conduct a thorough interview process and should include Johnson and Glenn among the list of coordinators to interview for their current vacancy.

Locally, Johnson has become a popular coach, as many online have often expressed concerns regarding what could happen to Detroit's offense and quarterback Jared Goff, should he decide to move on at the end of the season.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Don’t even want to talk about it," Johnson told reporters earlier this month, after he was asked about his name potentially circulating as a future head coach.

Johnson expressed no desire to want to talk about his coaching future when asked about his name being included in coaches on the rise in many NFL circles.

"It’s certainly been a whirlwind putting in some different roles and just as I’ve always done, just trying to do the best job at whatever I’m asked to do," Johnson said. "But the future will take care of itself. I can’t worry about that right now, I’m just -- I’m worried about us as an offense, continue to get better and score points and help us win games."

In the meantime, the Lions are currently in a playoff push and were soundly defeated by the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

For Johnson, he did want to make it clear that his intentions in the future were in no way a present distraction.

"One hundred percent of my focus is on my current job, point blank," Johnson explained. "Point blank."