Burning Question: Are Lions Done Making Roster Moves?
The Lions will enter OTAs Wednesday with a roster which is ready to compete for a third straight NFC North title in 2025. Yet, it doesn't mean Dan Campbell's squad is flawless.
Campbell & Co. – coming off a franchise-best 15-win campaign in 2024 – could still use a viable EDGE running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson. It's something that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has failed to sufficiently address since drafting the Michigan product No. 2 overall in 2022.
This void opposite Hutchinson was magnified further when the star pass-rusher went down with a season-ending broken fibula and tibia in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. After the injury, the Lions had an extremely difficult time getting after the quarterback, even after acquiring veteran pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline.
Smith secured four sacks in eight games with the Lions. However, overall wise, Detroit's pass-rush was largely ineffective down the stretch of the 2024 season. And the Lions’ pass-rushing woes cost the team dearly in its divisional-round playoff loss to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Detroit failed to record a single sack of the phenom Washington signal-caller, as he completed 22-of-31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The dual-threat passer, who seemingly had a clean pocket all game, also added 51 rushing yards in the contest.
It was a dismal performance by the Lions’ defense, and one which could flare up again without a solid EDGE counterpart for Hutchinson.
It's why fans and pundits alike have bandied about a variety of pass-rushers for the organization to pursue throughout the course of this offseason. The latest has been Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson, who is in the midst of a contract impasse with no end in sight.
Hendrickson, with a combined 35 sacks the past two seasons, would provide Detroit with an elite pass-rushing partner for Hutchinson. However, it's highly unlikely that Holmes & Co. will part with the necessary draft capital – the Bengals are rumored to be demanding a first-round pick plus more – to land the 30-year-old. It's also important to note that the Lions are busy trying to negotiate a long-term contract extension with Hutchinson.
Subsequently, the likelihood of Detroit pulling the trigger on a trade for Hendrickson is very low. It's much more likely that Smith and the Lions reunite before the start of training camp. Detroit made the decision to cut Smith in early March to save approximately $5.75 million in cap space. Yet, from all accounts, the two sides have remained open to inking a new contract.
Outside of acquiring Smith, I don't envision the organization making a significant roster move prior to training camp. I believe that Campbell and Holmes have the pieces they desire to make up their season-opening 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad. And with their recent track record (including 27 wins the past two seasons), it's hard to fault them.
Detroit could make a couple of moves at the end of the 91-man roster, but heading into training camp, it appears many of the 53 spots on the active roster are set. The battle for spots on the practice squad is something to monitor all throughout the summer.