Five Storylines to Watch at Lions OTAs
The Detroit Lions open organized team activities this week.
Detroit is facing an accelerated offseason schedule after being selected to play in the Hall of Fame game. As a result, coach Dan Campbell will be tasked with making the most of the limited time the team has together before training camp.
The Lions also canceled their mandatory minicamp in an effort for the team to adjust to the new preseason schedule. Their trek toward a Lombardi Trophy will be aided by newcomers both young and old, and as a result, expectations are plenty high for the Lions.
Here are five storylines to watch when the Lions open OTAs later this week.
Hutchinson's availability
One of the biggest elements of OTAs will be just how much Hutchinson does. Even though the practices will be non-contact, Hutchinson has been fully cleared and will take the field in front of the media for the first time since suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6 last season.
The lack of contact and team-oriented drills will limit how big of an impact Hutchinson will have, but the open practice will give the media an opportunity to see how the Michigan product is moving on the field.
Based on how the Lions have handled injuries in the past, it wouldn't be surprising for Hutchinson to be limited throughout OTAs in anticipation of unleashing him in training camp.
In that case, he still could be available to showcase his progress during individual drills.
First look at free agents
The Lions will have new several new free agent signings in the mix, headlined by cornerback D.J. Reed. In signing the veteran, Detroit hopes to have shored up its secondary.
Reed is expected to be an instant contributor and potentially the team's top cornerback. He's one of multiple veteran newcomers, along with Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox. While Ya-Sin's role is currently undefined, Maddox is expected to be a backup safety.
Elsewhere, defensive tackle Roy Lopez will offer valuable depth on the defensive interior, while linebacker Grant Stuard is a special teams ace who can also contribute defensively.
All of these newcomers could have big roles in Detroit ultimately achieving its loftty goals. OTAs offer the first glimpse at these players in their new system.
Offensive line position battles
The Lions return four of their five starters up front, so there will be at least one spot up for grabs. With right guard Kevin Zeitler off to Tennessee, offensive line coach Hank Fraley has a deep crop of young players who will compete for that starting spot.
Detroit has two rookies in Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, along with two picks from a season prior in Christian Mahogany and Gio Manu. All of these players are in contention to join the starting lineup.
Another element of this competition will be the fact that the Lions are hoping to cross-train their rookies, so it's entirely possible that Ratledge or Frazier are also working at different positions.
However, the first open OTA session should offer at least a glimpse of the ideas that the Lions have as it pertains to completing their starting lineup in the trenches.
How rookies stack up
Rookie minicamp offered a first glance at what Detroit's rookies have to offer, but OTAs give them the chance to compete against their veteran teammates for the first time.
Through OTAs, first-round pick Tyleik Williams will be able to match up against the likes of Frank Ragnow, while Ratledge and Frazier will be forced to square off with Detroit's defensive line. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa could see press coverage from Arnold or Reed throughout the session.
Detroit's rookie class has modest expectations given the state of the team and Super Bowl hopes, but the competitive nature of OTAs should give the organization a chance to evaluate where the players need to grow ahead of training camp.
New coordinators compete
The team won't be full contact in OTAs, but there are avenues in which they can conduct team drills such as 7-on-7 throughout their sessions.
This means John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard will get their first chances to pilot their respective sides of the ball. Even though it's in a practice setting, the way the Lions approach their different situational periods could be telling for what the groups will look like in 2025.
Morton and Sheppard will be able to match wits at times throughout the team's OTA practices. These sessions will provide a solid preview for what the team will be like this coming season under new leadership.