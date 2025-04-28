All Lions

Burning Question: Is Brodric Martin NFL Draft Bust?

Offseason indicates Brodric Martin may not have long-term future with Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

Lions coach Dan Campbell talks to defensive tackle Brodric Martin during warmups before the game against the Raiders
Lions coach Dan Campbell talks to defensive tackle Brodric Martin during warmups before the game against the Raiders
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a strong track record of targeting solid prospects in the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, a potential error could end up being quite costly, especially due to the draft capital given up to trade up for a player that needed quite a bit of development.

Holmes was willing to part ways with a fourth-round pick and two fifth-rounders to select defensive tackle Brodric Martin in the third-round (96th pick).

With Alim McNeill needing time still to rehab from a torn ACL, Detroit's front office added two more players who project to be ahead of Martin on the depth chart to start the season.

Roy Lopez, DJ Reader and Tyleik Williams being on the roster makes it even more difficult for the former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defender to see the field in 2025.

Injuries have derailed the 25 year-old's development, as it was expected he would take a significant leap forward in 2024, his second season in the league.

Only appearing in two games last season, Martin did not have much impact in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Holmes and the scouting department being able to target solid contributors makes giving up so much capital increasingly risky. A well-respected talent evaluator, Detroit's fifth-year general manager had been aggressive in pursuit of prospects the team covets.

Again in the 2025 Draft, Holmes was willing to trade multiple draft picks to target wideout Isaac TeSlaa, parting ways with three third-round picks to move up 32 places to target the talented prospect.

Unfortunately, Martin's lack of development brings with it a slight level of concern, as the team has targeted multiple developmental players in the past couple of drafts.

Published
