Ranking Detroit Lions 2025 Draft Class
With the NFL draft concluded, the Detroit Lions will now begin the process of acclimating their new crop of rookies. Through rookie minicamp and the rest of the offseason program, the Lions will be able to get a first look at the group they added in the draft.
Though the Lions have never been a needs-based drafting team under general manager Brad Holmes, several of their new additions could wind up playing big roles in the 2025 season and beyond.
Here is a ranking of the Lions' seven-player class based on who will have the biggest immediate impact for the team in 2025.
7. WR Dominic Lovett
Lovett has some upside, but he likely will begin the year at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart. With a smaller frame, it could be difficult for him to find an immediate role because of the fact that he will be a slot-only receiver and won't have the versatility to be in different spots.
Detroit could still scheme up packages that could feature him within the offense. However, his fastest path to playing time will likely be on special teams. It's unlikely that he'll usurp Kalif Raymond as the team's punt returner, as he didn't have much return experience in college. Yet he could potentially factor into the equation on kickoff return, or coverage units as a gunner.
6. S Dan Jackson
With only one full year of starting experience at Georgia, Jackson is a player who will likely to continue to grow as a young player in Detroit. He faces a roadblock to potential playing time with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, but with a lack of experienced depth he could play his way into a backup spot.
Jackson is another player who could factor into the special teams equation as well. He has plenty of experience in that area from his collegiate days. A sure tackler, Jackson should be a player the Lions can count on in coverage units fairly early while also potentially being one injury away from significant playing time.
5. EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
Hassanein is an intriguing case study whose stock could rise exponentially with a strong performance in the offseason program. The Lions badly need a strong presence opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Hassanein most certainly was dominant at Boise State.
He's still relatively raw in terms of overall skill having just started playing organized football in 2019. It could take some time for him to get up to speed in the NFL, which is why he's lower on this list, but there's no doubt he's a player at a position of need for Detroit.
There's an avenue for him to carve out a big role early in his career if all the pieces come together.
4. OL Miles Frazier
The Lions traded up 11 spots in the fifth-round to secure an offensive lineman that many believed would go on Day 2 of the draft. Frazier is a big and physical blocker who also displays the necessary agility to pave running lanes.
Detroit drafted a lineman on Day 3 last season, Christian Mahogany, and that player wound up starting in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He's a talented player with some deficincies, but he's also an elite pass-protector who should be able to contribute when called upon.
If he doesn't make the starting lineup, his impact will likely be minimcal which is why he lands lower on this list. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him challenge for a starting spot.
3. WR Isaac TeSlaa
The Lions have a solid quartet of veteran receivers at the top of the depth chart in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond. However, Patrick and Raymond are entering the final year of their respective contracts and Williams has two years left of team control.
As a result, TeSlaa lands in a place that can afford to let him develop but will also allow him opportunities. With his size and speed, there are areas in which he can help the team. It may just be certain packages to begin his rookie year, but consistency and reliability could lead to more opportunities in his rookie year.
Patrick was a nice pickup for the Lions last year, but TeSlaa can put some pressure on the veteran if he has a strong performance during the offseason. He has plenty of potential, and the Lions will likely give him plenty of chances to grow.
2. DT Tyleik Williams
Williams will be a rotational contributor to begin his career, particularly in base downs against the run. While DJ Reader and Roy Lopez are ahead of him at the nose tackle position, Williams' athleticism should stand out and allow him to earn a spot in certain packages.
With Alim McNeill also expected to be out to begin the regular season, he could also have a role playing next to Reader or Lopez as a three-technique. On base downs, this could give the Lions some serious size on the interior and make it very difficult for opposing defenses to establish the run.
The step that he will need to take to get even more reps is improving as a pass-rusher. If he can unlock that part of the game, then there will be an opportunity for him to carve out a consistent role.
1. OL Tate Ratledge
Ratledge appears to have all the necessary tools to start right away, as Kevin Zeitler's departure opens up a spot at right guard. Additionally, Graham Glasgow could be in danger of losing his starting spot if he can't return to his 2023 form.
A big, athletic blocker who isn't shy about being assertive at the second level, Ratledge is an ideal fit. Additionally, having started at right guard at Georgia, there won't be as many adjustments that he'd need to make in order to make an impact.
Detroit's class features plenty of potential, but Ratledge has the quickest path to being an every down contributor in his rookie season.