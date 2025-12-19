What Seahawks Win Means For Lions Playoff Chances

The Detroit Lions road to the playoffs got just a little more difficult, following the Seattle Seahawks' thrilling 38-37 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Macdonald's squad clinched a playoff berth with the win, meaning the Lions can now only catch and surpass the 49ers, Bears, or Packers.

To pass the 49ers, Detroit needs the NFC West squad to lose out, while winning each of their remaining three games.

In overtime, it became clear to the Seahawks coach what decision would be made, if the team scored a touchdown, trailing by seven.

The team successfully converted a two-point try, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

“Well, it was something we had talked about really throughout the season and then really particularly for this game because of the playoff situation,” Macdonald explained to reporters postgame. “You know, do you play for the tie and lock up a playoff seed. I just felt great about our play and I trusted our guys. To Klint’s credit, he was really confident and then the players ultimately make it happen. Once we got that drive going it was pretty clear what we were going to do.”

Sam Darnold has excelled in his first season with Seattle, proving Minnesota may have made the wrong call to move on from him in favor of a young, inexperienced quarterback.

"Like you said, they're a tough defense. They have a really good scheme. They have good players that make it work," said Darnold. "They got a great offense as well that complements their defense really well. It's a good win. It's a good divisional win. Again, like I said, it wasn't pretty by any means. The turnovers I got to cut down. That's unacceptable, and just going to continue to find ways to get better."

Rams receiver Puka Nacua had another signature performance in the primetime game.

"They had a great game plan. They're elite coaches over there. They do a great job and execute at a high level and got great players. We got to play better and got to game plan better, call it better. I wasn't good enough on the defensive front," said Macdonald. "We know that. Puka is a great player. He made some great contested catches that you got it chalk that up to him being a great player and they're going to win some of those and there are some where we got to play tremendously better as well. So it's a combination. Obviously can't give up 200 yard games to anybody."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI