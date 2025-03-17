All Lions

What CB Derek Stingley Massive Contract Extension Means for Lions

The price for top cornerbacks just went up.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have reset the market for high-end cornerbacks after making a decision on Derek Stingley Jr. Monday morning.

According to reports, the talented defensive back is signing a three-year contract extension worth $90 million.

The $30 million average salary makes Stingley Jr. the highest-paid cornerback in the National Football League. Stingley has been one of the most productive cornerbacks in the league, recording 11 interceptions over his first three NFL seasons.

For the Detroit Lions, the defense added one of the best defensive backs in the league for nearly half the price annually.

With each new contract extension signed, general manager Brad Holmes adding D.J. Reed looks more and more like one of the best value signings this offseason. Reed signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Lions last week.

As the Sporting News explained, "The Lions did very well for themselves at the cornerback position despite losing Carlton Davis to the Patriots. Detroit brought in Reed for $16 million annually, behind Davis' $20 million and Byron Murphy's $22 million. Even Paulson Adebo received a larger contract and more guaranteed money. Reed was a strong piece of the Jets' secondary for three seasons, grading out highly in coverage and averaging more than 10 pass breakups per year. If the Lions got by with Davis, they can easily get by with Reed on a deal that only makes him the 18th highest-paid cornerback."

Trey Hendrickson update

After coming to terms on contract extensions with both star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, reports surfaced with an update on the NFL's 2024 sack leader.

Trey Hendrickson is reportedly still working to return to Cincinnati and contract discussions are still ongoing between the star defensive ends camp and the Bengals. The Bengals are still confident the offseason will result in the organization keeping their three biggest stars.

Hendrickson is reportedly seeking an extension worth north of $35 million annually.

