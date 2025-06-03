Burning Questions: Can Lions Trust Graham Glasgow?
The retirement of Frank Ragnow puts the Detroit Lions in somewhat of a predicament.
With organized team activities quickly coming to a close and training camp fast approaching, the Lions must now find a reliable replacement for their four-time Pro Bowl and three-time Second-Team All-Pro center.
Detroit has begun to get a look at what life will be like without Ragnow, as he had not been participating in the offseason workout program. As a result, Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge had been getting first-team reps at the center position during the OTAs practice open to media last week.
Regardless of who the team's center is, the Lions' interior offensive line will have a different look in 2025. In addition to Ragnow's retirement, last year's starting guard Kevin Zeitler has departed to sign with the Tennessee Titans.
Long-term, Ratledge could be someone the Lions could look to to fill the position. However, he played exclusively guard in college and as such will need time to learn all of the nuances that come with playing the pivot position.
As a result, the Lions could turn to Glasgow to fill the void in the immediate future. Heading into his 10th NFL season, the veteran has played the position in Ragnow's absence over the last two seasons and appears to be the best current option for the team based on experience.
Glasgow started four games at center over the past two seasons in Ragnow's absence, so he has shown the ability to pilot the offensive line and handle checks and protection calls.
However, he experienced a regression last season in his performance which is cause for concern ahead of his age-33 season. After earning a 75.1 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus in 2023, that number dropped to 57.9 in 2024.
Perhaps more notably, Glasgow's run-blocking grade dipped from 82.1 in 2023 to 57.8 last season. Ragnow was the league's best run-blocking center last season, emphasizing the importance of the center position in Detroit's elite run game.
His durability hasn't been a concern over the last three seasons, as he's missed just one regular season game in that span. This was a defining trait of Ragnow's, as he routinely played through any number of ailments he had dealt with over the course of his career.
His ability to make calls and work closely with quarterback Jared Goff could be the deciding factor, though. Given the fact that he has done it in spot duty in the past, an offseason entrenched in the position could be very beneficial and allow him to play at a high level.
Ultimately, Glasgow will need to get back closer to his 2023 form and prove that last season's struggles were simply a fluke.
The position may be better suited for Ratledge long-term, but Glasgow has the experience and understanding of the offensive scheme to be a good fit. As such, he should be a player the Lions can trust to take over for Ragnow.
In a best-case scenario, the veteran demonstrates capability in holding the position for the duration of the season. This would allow Ratledge to play his more natural spot at guard before potentially taking over in 2025.