Five Storylines to Watch at Week 2 of Lions OTAs
This week marks the final week of Detroit Lions workouts before the team breaks leading up to training camp.
Because camp will begin earlier this year on account of the team playing in the Hall of Fame game, the Lions will not hold a mandatory minicamp and instead are conducting just two sessions of organized team activities.
With big news surrounding the team in recent days, there will be some changes to the construction of the offensive depth chart.
Here are five storylines to watch during the Lions' second week of OTAs.
Center of attention
The biggest news of the offseason came on Monday, as standout center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons. As a result, for the first time since he was drafted in 2018, the Lions will need to find a new center.
Detroit has had Graham Glasgow step up at times over the past two seasons when Ragnow was sidelined, and it could be him to take over the job. However, rookie Tate Ratledge has also been repping with the first team and could make a strong case for the job.
Ragnow's retirement has a ripple effect, as sliding Glasgow to center would open up a starting spot at the guard position. The Lions are already looking to replace Kevin Zeitler, and will now need to replace a second interior lineman.
Detroit's offensive line construction has become one of the prominent storylines surrounding the team in 2025, and OTAs will provide another glimpse at the team's plans.
Who's available?
The Lions had 23 total players either limited or out during their first open OTAs session. With this week being the last set of practices prior to the summer break, Detroit could have even more veterans elect to sit out.
Detroit's coaching staff is also extra cautious of injuries this time of year, which could lead to players getting rest simply for precaution.
While these absences will create opportunities for other players to step up in the practice setting, the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown sitting out last week left a hole in the offense. Additionally, several rookies were either limited or out last week, which didn't provide an opportunity to see them match up against their veteran counterparts.
Backup quarterbacks
One takeaway from the first open round of OTAs was the struggle of Detroit's quarterbacks behind Jared Goff. Both Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen had difficulties, which caused some concern about whether either would be a reliable option behind the MVP finalist.
While there's still plenty of time for growth, a better showing this week would be encouraging. Allen has the experience to pose a real threat to Hooker for the backup job, but had issues with timing and holding onto the ball too long in the first open practice.
Each player has the upside to be a reliable option, but will need to showcase some growth. A strong showing during the last open practice would generate some optimism heading into training camp.
New faces
The Lions have made multiple roster moves over the last two weeks, including the additions of linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Divaad Wilson. Both players have differing degrees of experience and could be firmly in the mix to make the final roster.
Cunningham is a former NFL leader in tackles and brings a wealth of experience, while Wilson was productive in college but has yet to make a significant impact in the NFL in parts of two seasons. Wilson was signed Monday as the team waived Gavin Holmes.
With significant players at each of their positions sitting out last week, there could be opportunities for each to showcase their abilities in extended settings.
Secondary standouts
Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch were among the players out last week, paving the way for Ennis Rakestraw and Avonte Maddox to step into their roles for the time being. It's a big second season for Rakestraw, as his rookie campaign was hampered by injuries.
If Arnold is once again out of action, Rakestraw could be slated to again step in with the first-team defense and get valuable reps against the offensive starters. Maddox, meanwhile, profiles as a reliable veteran who can help the defense in a pinch.
Elsewhere, the Lions have a battle brewing for their fourth safety spot, which could be for one of the final players to make the roster. Players such as Dan Jackson, Morice Norris, Loren Strickland and Ian Kenelly will be among the options the team considers for the spot.