Podcast: Pros and Cons of Lions' Options at Center
The Detroit Lions were dealt a tough blow ahead of the second session of organized team activities with the retirement of center Frank Ragnow.
Detroit's 2018 first-round pick out of Arkansas made his decision public on Monday, citing injuries as his reason for retiring. The departure of the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Second-Team All-Pro leaves a massive void in the middle of their offensive line.
Last season, Ragnow graded out at the highest PFF-graded run-blocking center in the league. Now, his absence will be one the Lions certainly feel.
"This is a sad day for the Lions. Frank Ragnow was one of the best centers in the league," said co-host Christian Booher. "He was an unbelievable teammate, he was always known to play through a number of injuries and was one of the toughest guys in the league. When you look at what he put out there, it feels like the injuries caught up to him a little bit. ... He was tough as nails, but eventually (the injuries) caught up to him."
The Lions will be forced to find a new option at the position, and there are multiple candidates in the mix. Tops among the list are veteran Graham Glasgow and second-round pick Tate Ratledge, both of whom had been repping at the position in Ragnow's absence during OTAs.
Glasgow's experience could provide a valuable veteran insurance plan to start the year, but the Lions may be hoping to develop Ratledge fully by the end of the season. Having an extra preseason game will help the Lions, as they will have more in-game reps available for these players to develop at the position.
Ragnow's retirement will cause some shifting on the interior offensive line. For a team that was already looking to replace one starter in this area, adding a second player to replace is an obvious challenge.
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast breaks down Ragnow's decision to retire from all angles. From his impact on the salary cap to potential replacements and the overall impact on the Lions' chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2025, the hosts break it all down.
The hosts also dive into storylines to watch for the second round of OTAs, as well as analyzing the roster move the Lions made to add cornerback Divaad Wilson.
